What $500,000 means to each Laker ft. a 29% earning for Max Christie and 1% for LeBron James

The LA Lakers are the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions, and each player from LeBron James to Maxwell Lewis gets a purse of $500,000 each.

With the amount that will go to each athlete on the roster, the money may be big or small for them depending on how much they are earning. Not everyone earns like Anthony Davis in the roster but for guys like Max Christie, the extra $500,000 means a lot.

We dive in on what the cash prize of $500,000 means for all the players on the Lakers and how big it is compared to what they are getting this 2023-24 regular season.

Here are four tiers of Lakers players from LeBron James to Maxwell Lewis on how the In-Season Tournament affects their salary

#1 - Five Lakers players increased their season income by 18% to 44%: Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, Maxwell Lewis, Max Christie

According to the contracts of the Lakers roster, five Lakers players will pocket 18% to 29% more from their income.

Christian Wood, who's set to earn $2.7 million, increased his income this year by 18% while Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes have a salary of 2.1 million and pocketed 23% more.

The biggest winners from the Lakers roster are Max Christie and Maxwell Lewis, who have increases of 29% and 45% respectively.

#2 - 3 Lakers players increased their season income by 10% to 13%: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Taurean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt

In this tier, these are players who are earning a salary of 3.6 million to 4.6 million.

These are rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, veteran Taurean Prince who is on a one-year contract, and Jarred Vanderbilt, who's set to earn 4.69 million this season.

#3 - 4 Lakers players increased their season income by 2.8% to 4.7%: Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura & D'Angelo Russell

These players in the Lakers roster earning at least $10.5 to $17.5 million. Gabe Vincent is on the first of three years of his new contract with the Lakers, and his salary this season is $10.5 million.

Above Vincent is Austin Reaves who scored 28 points against the Pacers; his $12.5 million salary increased by 4.1%.

Rui Hachimura signed a new $51 million contract with the Lakers this year; he's set to earn $15 million. Winning the In-Season Tournament earned him a raise of 3.1% while D'Angelo Russell is not far behind with a 2.8% increase.

#4 - 2 Lakers players increased their season income by 1% to 1.2%: LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Of course, we are at the max and supermax level players, and there are only two athletes in this tier; those are NBA All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis, who's set to earn $40.6 million, gets a 1.2% pay increase while LeBron James gets an increase of 1% on his $47 million salary.