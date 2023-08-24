Lakers vs Nuggets tickets for 8th February 2024 to sell at record $25,000 after Kobe Bryant’s statue announcement

The LA Lakers have announced that the statue of Kobe Bryant will be unveiled this season and have already revealed the date on when it will take place. The organization has chosen the date of Feb. 8, 2024, to commemorate the numbers 2, 8 and 24.

Upon the announcement of the specific date, ticket prices for that game started to rise and have become the most expensive game of the season. The team will play the Denver Nuggets that night, and far away seats have been reported to be more than $400.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upon checking TickPick, the most expensive seats have been listed at more than $11,000. That price range would have patrons seated right behind the courtside seats. Now, they haven't revealed the price for the courtside seats, but it's already a given that it's bound to be pricey.

On other websites, they already have prices for the courtside seats. The most expensive seats are listed at $25,835.

The Bryant statue will be placed outside of Crypto.com Arena, and his wife, Vanessa, announced the honor.

"As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker," Vanessa said. "Since arriving in this city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels. On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever."

Expand Tweet

"Kobe Day" will definitely be one of the highlights of the 2023-24 NBA season, not just for the Los Angeles team, but for the entire league.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Who’s talking my language?”: Rookie Luka Doncic once revealed his surprising reaction to Kobe Bryant heckling him at Lakers-Mavs game

Lamar Odom pitches name change for the Lakers

After the announcement was made, fans and players alike were appreciative of the gesture that the organization was making. One of the vocal people was Lamar Odom, who played with Bryant for seven seasons and won two titles.

Odom shared his thoughts on the statue reveal and even made a hilarious pitch to change the team name on social media.

"We all knew this day would come," Odom wrote. "It’s more than well deserved.I wish my boy was here to witness this, I wonder if it will be Afro Kobe or Caesar cut Kobe. Would the franchise consider renaming the Lakers after him… ''The Kobe’s' LOL"

Expand Tweet

Honoring a legend has its limits, and Odom's idea may be the line for honoring Kobe Bryant.

Also read: 5 best centers available for LA Lakers before NBA 2023-24 season starts

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)