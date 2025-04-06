La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow react to Russell Wilson's wife Ciara's foldable chair shoot

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, drew reactions from La La Anthony and Winnie Harlow after she took to Instagram and shared a stunning snippet from her photoshoot with a foldable chair.

Ad

Videos from the shoot show Ciara performing a gravity-defying pose as she balanced herself on top of a foldable chair

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The shot left Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, and Winnie Harlow in awe, and they dropped heartfelt reactions to the same:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I’m a pro at this 😂😂😂😂.” LaLa wrote.

Harlow shared Ciara’s post on her Instagram story and wrote:

“I meaaannn. 😍😍😍.” wrote Harlow

Check out their reactions below:

La La Anthony's comment under Ciara's Instagram post

Winnie Harlow reacts to Ciara's shoot with a foldable chair

She is an American singer-songwriter and dancer. She rose to prominence with her debut album Goodies, which was released back in 2004. Ciara's second album, Ciara: The Evolution, did just as well and debuted atop the Billboard 200. Her new song, Ecstasy, was released on April 4 and has been well-received.

Ad

Before she married Wilson, Ciara was engaged to rapper Future until 2014 and shares a son with him. Russell Wilson and Ciara began to date in 2015 and tied the knot just a year later, in July 2016. The two share three children together, born in 2017, 2020, and 2023.

La La Anthony receives major honor previously presented to Barack Obama and Joe Biden

Anthony understands the shortcomings of the system and the impact that being incarcerated can have on young men. As such, her La La foundation's ThreeSixty program aims to help 18 to 21 year-old kids incarcerated at Rikers Island to re-enter society.

Ad

Anthony has found success with her initiative and has been recognized by the National Action Network (NAN), which is a civil rights organization. To put into perspective how big this is, it is worth noting that the NAN has previously recognized former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

That's not all, the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development also honored Anthony for her efforts by naming a street after her. La La's efforts at helping young men build a better future for themselves have been rewarded in the form of "La La Anthony Lane," which is now an official part of New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More