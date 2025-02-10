LaMelo Ball's girlfriend drops 2-word heartfelt reaction as she checks in on LiAngelo's ex amid cheating drama

Former basketball player-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball is back in the news cycle, but not for his actions on the court or in the studio. On Saturday, Ball's ex-partner and the mother of his two kids, Nikki Mudarris, claimed Ball had left her and is now in a relationship with another woman.

On Sunday, LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, came out in support of Mudarris. In a post on her Instagram story, Montana responded to a short clip of herself hanging out with Mudarris and shared a heartfelt two-word message to go with the video.

"Love you😍," Montana wrote.

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana shares message for Nikki Mudarris. Photo Credits: Ana Montana's IG account

Montana reposted the clip that was originally put up by Mudarris on her Instagram story with the following message:

"My fave🥰 come to see me✈️🤍"

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris were reportedly together for over three years. They have two children named LaVelo and LaNiyah, who are one year old and two months old.

LiAngelo is the brother of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. Before his career as a rapper, he was a highly rated basketball prospect who had targeted a career in the NBA.

LaMelo Ball's GF Ana Montana offers helping hand to LiAngelo Ball's ex Nikki Mudarris

Rapper LiAngelo Ball watches his brothers Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball at United Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Sunday was not the first time Ana Montana reached out to Nikki Mudarris. Following Mudarris' original post on Saturday, LaMelo Ball's girlfriend jumped into the comments section to let her know she was there for her and the children.

"I love you sister and I’m praying for your healing, I got you and the kids always and forever 🙏🏾💕 " wrote Montana.

Ana Montana shares message of support for Nikki Mudarris. Photo Credit: Nikki Mudarris' IG account

The comments came after Mudarris said she was as shocked as everyone by Ball's decision to move on from the relationship. She also said that she was dealing with postpartum following the birth of their second child.

"The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even 2 months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard. Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this," Mudarris said.

