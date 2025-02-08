"Please pray for me and my healing": LiAngelo Ball's fiancée Nikki Mudarris alleges cheating, betrayal and family abandonment

LiAngelo Ball's fiancée Nikki Mudarris accused the former Charlotte Hornets player of cheating on her and abandoning his family after announcing another woman was pregnant with his child. The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star shared a message on social media with a screenshot with a long message to explain how things unfolded:

"I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me. I want to clear thus u and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.

Trending

"We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond bling-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even 2 months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family," she wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

She received plenty of supportive messages, with plenty of people criticizing LiAngelo Ball for his actions after signing a record deal.

LiAngelo Ball premiered two songs with 1,270,000 subscribers YouTuber

Following the massive success of her first song, Tweaker, LiAngelo Ball is trying to replicate his glory with two new tracks. He teamed up with Plaqueboymax, a YouTuber with 1.2 million followers, to preview two songs: Law & Order and Can You Please?

Fans enjoyed what they listened to, especially with the second track. It's unclear when the former G League player would release the songs, but fans hope to have them available before Ball takes the stage at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in the middle of March.

He's been putting in a lot of work to get recognition, as his brother Lonzo revealed in January.

"When he comes to the booth, he really just wants to make whatever songs he's got on his phone," said Lonzo. "And don't p*ss him off. Cause he actually will walk out of the session. I've seen him do it before. Let him get out whatever he wants to get out, it's his art."

While he's enjoying success in his music career, his personal life is apparently going through a rough patch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback