"LaMelo is his own worst enemy": NBA fans question the Hornets' star professionalism for not wearing protective ankle braces

LaMelo Ball had to exit the game vs the Orlando Magic in the second quarter with an ankle injury, and it is unclear if and how much time he will miss. Ball didn't play in the second half of the Charlotte Hornets' 117-130 loss, which was the seventh defeat for the franchise over the last 10 games (5-10).

"He confirmed he hasn't worn ankle braces all season. Said it "hurt for real." He tried practicing w/ ankle braces and said he "couldn't do it," Walker Mehl of WNFZ posted on X.

After the injury, fans reacted to this post, calling out LaMelo Ball for not wearing protective ankle braces.

"If it's true, I can't support this backward thinking. Lamelo is his own worst enemy"

"His health is number 1. And he gave up on the other option far too early. Steph Curry re-learned how to walk and run to prevent further injury. Is Lamelo willing to do everything in his power to stay healthy???"

"He gave up on them too soon. They SUCK at first but then you get used to them and you can’t feel them"

"For the amount of money we’re paying him now, there should be a brace-wearing clause in that contract. It’s weak to not wear them, you get used to them after a while."

"They start off being uncomfortable, but you get used to them. I bet his ankle hurts more than the braces now…"

"Well hurts or get injured again, we see which one he prefers. Someone needs to force him"

"Lamelo doesn’t move like most guys. I’m not sure ankle braces are it for him"

"Thanks because I was wondering if he was wearing them and how he had an ankle strain if so"

Hornets coach reacts to LaMelo Ball's ankle injury

LaMelo Ball could miss time with the ankle injury he sustained Sunday vs the Orlando Magic. The injury occurred on the same ankle that sidelined him from late February to the end of the 2022-23 season.

For his part, Charlotte coach Steve Clifford addressed Ball's injury, noting that injuries are part of the job, but it affects the team's chemistry on the floor.

"You can’t worry about who is not there, because at the end of the day, it’s a long season. We are just starting. The other part is you better know, though, why you are winning and why you are losing. For us, we’ve done some good things. Our lack of depth has been a major, major problem," Clifford said, via the Charlotte Observer.

"And we have to get to that (full strength). But I like our team. Getting Miles (Bridges) back is obviously a big, big piece in every aspect of the game. Melo (was) starting to play better."

Ball is averaging 25.9 ppg and 8.6 apg this season, which are both career highs. He is also shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three, which are both career highs as well. The Hornets have won just five of their first 15 games.