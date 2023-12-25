Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan lock lips in RHOM star's adorable birthday post

Larsa Pippen, the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and a cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami, celebrated her boyfriend Marcus Jordan’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

The 49-year-old reality star shared a series of photos and videos of her and Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, who turned 33. The couple looked happy and in love as they kissed, hugged and danced together.

The caption read:

"Happy birthday my love! I’m so blessed to have you in my life."

Marcus, a former basketball player and the founder of the online sneaker store Trophy Room, commented on the post.

The couple has been dating since 2022 when they were first spotted together at a restaurant in Miami. Later, Larsa solidified marriage rumors by saying that she wanted to get married in October when she posted a photo of them holding hands on Instagram.

Larsa and Marcus have been inseparable ever since, spending time together in various locations, including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. They also celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas together, as seen on their social media accounts.

Marcus Jordan talked about Larsa Pippen and sneakers

Marcus Jordan recently shared insights into his relationship with Larsa Pippen and their shared passion for sneakers. During an appearance on Complex’s Full Size Run, Jordan disclosed that he gifted Larsa her first pair of shoes, a set of Jordan Off-White 4s "Sail" valued at $200.

Jordan expressed his enthusiasm for both sneakers while Larsa Pippen emphasized his desire for her collection to be filled with Nike and Jordan shoes. Jordan also mentioned that he provided Larsa with Jordan and Nike shoes as she filmed Housewives in Miami.

Despite their deep bond, Marcus Jordan revealed that he's yet to give Larsa unreleased samples from the Air Jordan collection, highlighting a curious aspect of their relationship dynamic.

However, their relationship seems to be at a crossroads, as indicated by Jordan's statement during a previous interview that hinted at an impending marriage, juxtaposed with his revelation that they are not yet ready for the next step.

Furthermore, Jordan expressed dissatisfaaction regarding Larsa's inclusion of Adidas in her sneaker collection, emphasizing his preference for Nike and Jordan brands.

As a collaborator with Nike and Jordan, Marcus wants Larsa to support the shoes designed under the Trophy Room banner.