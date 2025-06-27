Larsa Pippen put in awkward spot as WWHL host brings up her “five times a day” sex comment in front of her new boyfriend Jeff Coby

Larsa Pippen found herself in an awkward position during her appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live!” The host, Andy Cohen, asked Pippen about her relationship with her new boyfriend, Jeff Coby, who was also in the crowd.

What started as a fun conversation quickly took a turn for the worse after Cohen brought up Pippen’s “five times a day” sex comment. Pippen stated that she and Coby have been together for seven months, to which Cohen replied:

“Okay. And do you two also have sex five times a day?”

She answered:

“Um, I don’t want to talk about it.”

Cohen was pointing towards a comment that Larsa Pippen made while she was still dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus. The two made an appearance on Andy Cohen’s show in January 2024.

During that interview, she stated that she and Jordan have sex “probably five times a night.” Pippen also referred to him as the love of her life. Both comments have come back to haunt her since their high-profile breakup in July 2024. Even a year after their split, both Pippen and Jordan often make headlines due to their controversial relationship.

“I think so”: Larsa Pippen on potentially marrying her new boyfriend Jeff Coby

Later during the same episode, Andy Cohen asked Larsa Pippen about her thoughts on getting married to Jeff Coby. Pippen gave a candid answer:

"Um, I think so," Pippen said. “Yeah, I found my twin.”

This isn’t the first time that Pippen and Coby have been asked about their plans for the future. In May, TMZ caught up with the couple while they were walking in Miami ahead of an event. After reporters began questioning the pair on their relationship, Coby quickly revealed his plans to marry Scottie Pippen’s ex.

"We're getting married in November 2025," he said. “We’re getting married, it’s going to be a beautiful marriage.”

Back then, judging from the tone of Coby's voice, it was clear that his comments were made jokingly. However, after Pippen’s latest appearance on Andy Cohen’s show, it seems like a wedding could be happening in the future for the couple.

