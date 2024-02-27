Larsa Pippen's cryptic IG stories continue days after she revealed truth about relationship with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan’s girlfriend, has posted a couple of cryptic stories on Instagram over the last two weeks. The first sent a shockwave on social media when she polled fans with the question: “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” Once people noticed, they put her IG account under a microscope and found out she had scrubbed Jordan from her feed.

It became almost inevitable for people to conclude that the "The Real Housewives of Miami Star” and the “Trophy Room” founder had broken up. Pippen and Jordan, however, were seen on Valentine’s Day in Miami’s Trias Flowers & Gift shop, sparking even more rumors about the two. The reality star finally came out to debunk talks about the split on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

Days after claiming she and Marcus Jordan never broke up, Larsa Pippen is back with another enigmatic IG story:

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.”

Larsa Pippen's enigmatic IG story.

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton spoke on the “Ay Por Favor” podcast about what could be the real score behind the rumored breakup. Pippen’s “RHOM” co-stars accused her of faking the entire incident to get public attention. Patton said that they felt “scammed” by the reported split.

Larsa Pippen responded by saying that she felt “hurt” by her co-stars’ comments. Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife added that she had been in the limelight since she was 21 and had no intention of getting any more unwanted publicity. Marcus Jordan’s girlfriend maintained that relationships are “hard” and that Nepola and Patton should know it as both have had “multiple marriages.”

Perhaps Pippen’s most recent perplexing IG story is a shot at those who have criticized her for the reported breakup with Michael Jordan’s son.

Larsa Pippen debunked rumors of a breakup with Marcus Jordan

Besides taking a shot at those who said she faked her breakup with Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen also clarified his relationship with her boyfriend. She had this to say about their status during her guest appearance in the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast:

“Relationships are challenging. We never broke up, we didn’t break up. We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts and see what’s gonna happen in the future.

We just spend a lot of time together and I felt like this was the point of either we’re gonna be together and get engaged, move things to the next phase or we’re gonna break up.”

When the couple were seen in Miami on Valentine’s Day, Pippen wore a large ring that she confirmed came from Jordan. She didn’t say that it was an engagement ring but they have reportedly been spending more time together since the brief spell away from each other.