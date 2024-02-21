Larsa Pippen shuts down critics for saying she sought attention over Marcus Jordan saga: "I was married to a superstar at 21"

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan grabbed headlines yet again before and during Valentine’s Day. The two seemingly broke up leading to the said day when they scrubbed each other’s Instagram accounts off their photos as a couple. It didn’t take long for fans and people they know to react to the intriguing incident.

Fans have been divided regarding the real score between the two. Some thought that it was a genuine breakup while others were convinced that Pippen and Jordan staged it. What ignited the suspicion among those who were monitoring the situation was the resumption of their relationship in time for Valentine’s Day.

Two of Pippen's Real Housewives of Miami costars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton claimed that the lovebirds scammed the public.

The former wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen appeared on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast to tell her side of the story:

“If I would have done that, I would have definitely looked a whole lot better. I would not have left the gym looking homeless. … That’s not true. Maybe that would they do, maybe they need the press. I’ve lived up my life, I don’t need the press. I was married to a superstar at 21. I’ve never looked for attention like that. It’s not my personality.”

Larsa Pippen got her numbers off. She was 23 years old when she married her ex-basketball superstar husband in 1997. Marcus Jordan, the son of the great Michael Jordan and Pippen’s Bulls teammate, was only seven years old when she tied the knot.

Still, her point was clear. She claimed not to have pursued the attention of the press as she has been under scrutiny for years as the former wife of a famous athlete.

Larsa Pippen debunks rumors she broke up with Marcus Jordan

When news broke that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan removed photos of themselves together on Instagram, speculation went wild. It didn’t help that the two did not address the rumors about what had happened. From being so publicly affectionate of each other, Pippen and Jordan refused to talk about the other.

The social media influencer finally confronted the issue when she appeared on the aforementioned podcast:

“Relationships are challenging. We never broke up, we didn’t break up. We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts and see what’s gonna happen in the future. We just spend a lot of time together and I felt like this was the point of either we’re gonna be together and get engaged, move things to the next phase or we’re gonna break up.”

Larsa Pippen added that she was very emotional when she removed the photos. She clarified that it didn't mean letting go of Marcus Jordan.

Since they’ve returned to each other’s arms, Pippen has been spotted with a huge ring on her finger. She admitted that it was from the “Trophy Room” founder but she didn’t elaborate if it was an engagement ring already.

After a dramatic and controversial period, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seemingly going stronger than ever.