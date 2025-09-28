Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 28) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals

The Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever was the first semifinal Game 4 scheduled on Sunday. With their back pressed against the wall, the Fever attacked the Aces' defense from the get-go, opening their scoring with an Aliyah Boston, but got a quick reply from A'ja Wilson.

Ad

However, the Fever quickly elevated their game behind Kelsey Mitchell and Boston's elite presence on the offense, taking a 3-point lead that eventually extended to 16-20 in the last minutes. However, A'ja Wilson's quarter explosion led the Aces in the game. The quarter ended with the Fever leading the Aces by 21-23 points.

The Fever maintained the lead for yet another five minutes in the third quarter before the Aces took the lead back. However, after exchanging a few buckets, the Fever took an 8-point lead with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Jelsey Mitchell and Shey Peddy remained the stars of the second quarter. Peddy scored her 7 quick points. The Fever maintained an 8-point lead with a 38-46 score. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 15 points. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 12 points.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score

Las Vegas Aces

Player PTS REB AST FG STL PF NaLyssa Smith 6 2 0 2-3 0 1 Kierstan Bell 0 0 0 0-0 0 1 A'ja Wilson 12 2 0 5-7 2 0 Chelsea Gray 7 1 2 0-3 1 1 Jackie Young 7 2 6 2-2 0 0 Megan Gustafson 2 0 0 1-1 0 1 Jewell Loyd 6 2 0 2-5 1 0 Dana Evans 3 0 1 1-3 0 0

Ad

Indiana Fever

Player PTS REB AST FG STL PF Natasha Howard 5 1 1 2-2 0 0 Aliyah Boston 7 3 2 3-8 1 0 Odyssey Sims 7 0 0 3-5 0 1 Kelsey Mitchell 15 2 2 6-14 0 1 Lexie Hull 3 2 1 1-4 2 1 Brianna Turner 2 1 0 1-1 0 0 Makayla Timpson 0 2 0 0-0 0 0 Shey Peddy 7 2 1 3-4 2 0 Aerial Powers 0 0 0 0-0 0 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More