Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 28) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals

The Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever was the first semifinal Game 4 scheduled on Sunday. With their back pressed against the wall, the Fever attacked the Aces' defense from the get-go, opening their scoring with an Aliyah Boston, but got a quick reply from A'ja Wilson.
However, the Fever quickly elevated their game behind Kelsey Mitchell and Boston's elite presence on the offense, taking a 3-point lead that eventually extended to 16-20 in the last minutes. However, A'ja Wilson's quarter explosion led the Aces in the game. The quarter ended with the Fever leading the Aces by 21-23 points.
The Fever maintained the lead for yet another five minutes in the third quarter before the Aces took the lead back. However, after exchanging a few buckets, the Fever took an 8-point lead with less than a minute remaining in the game.
Both Jelsey Mitchell and Shey Peddy remained the stars of the second quarter. Peddy scored her 7 quick points. The Fever maintained an 8-point lead with a 38-46 score. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 15 points. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 12 points.
