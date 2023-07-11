Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

The Phoenix Mercury (4-14) will face off against the top team in the league right now, the Las Vegas Aces (17-2), at 7:00 PM PT. The ball game will be televised on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

This will be the second time these two teams are matched up against one another, as the Aces won the last meeting convincingly with a score of 99-79.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA 2023: Odds and Prediction

Spread: Mercury +17.5 (-110), Aces -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mercury +1000, Aces -2000

Over/Under Total (169.5) - Mercury (-112), Aces (-107)

Score Prediction: Just like last time, the Aces are expected to win again by a huge margin with a score of 92-77.

Las Vegas Aces roster

Player and No. Position Jackie Young (#0) Guard Riquna Williams (#2) Guard Kelsey Plum (#10) Guard Chelsea Gray (#12) Guard Sydney Colson (#51) Guard Kierstan Bell (#1) Forward Alysha Clark (#7) Forward Candace Parker (#3) Forward-Center Cayla George (#13) Center-Forward A’ja Wilson (#22) Center Kiah Stokes (#41) Center

The Las Vegas Aces have been a force offensively, as they have three players averaging 19.0+ points per game. A'ja Wilson leads all scorers on the team at 19.4 ppg with Jackie Young in second place with 19.2. Kelsey Plum is the third-leading scorer on the team with an average of 19.1 ppg.

There are no Aces players listed on the injury report.

Phoenix Mercury roster

Player and No. Position Sug Sutton (#1) Guard Diana Taurasi (#3) Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (#4) Guard Moriah Jefferson (#8) Guard Sophie Cunningham (#9) Guard Shey Peddy (#11) Guard Jennie Simms (#25) Guard Michaela Onyenwere (#12) Forward Brianna Turner (#21) Forward Kadi Sissoko (#30) Forward Megan Gustafson (#10) Center Brittney Griner (#42) Center

In her return to the WNBA, Brittney Griner has been the Phoenix Mercury's leading scorer with an average of 19.9 ppg. Diana Taurasi is in second place with 15.0 ppg.

In the team's injury report, Skylar Diggins-Smith is still unavailable to join the team as she is still on maternity leave.

The Phoenix Mercury will look to outduel the dominant Las Vegas Aces

Against a team that has only lost twice this season, the Mercury face an intimidating Las Vegas later tonight.

This will be a huge game for Phoenix, who have lost three of their last five games and will look to build momentum from their most recent win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Following their recent win, Diana Taurasi talked about what led to the much-needed win after dropping three straight games.

"We've had these opportunities, we just haven't been able to finish," Taurasi said. "We just had a more aggressive mentality. When you play passive in these games, it just bites you in the butt. But when we play aggressive not passive, good things happen."

During the game, Taurasi had 22 points (7-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range), 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. Brittney Griner chimed in with 29 points (12-of-18 shooting) and 11 rebounds.

With an upcoming head-to-head meeting against a juggernaut-like team in the Aces, both Taurasi and Griner will need to show up in a huge way to pull off an upset win.

