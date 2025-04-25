Laura Govan's sister makes heartfelt Alijah Arenas appeal to find the heroes who pulled him from burning Tesla

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday. The 18-year-old reportedly did not sustain any major injuries but inhaled a lot of smoke from the burning car, leading to being placed in a medically induced coma.

Ad

Two people came to Alijah's rescue as he was seemingly unconscious in his burning Tesla Cybertruck after the crash. Alijah's aunt, Gloria Govan, took to Instagram on Thursday to make a heartfelt appeal to the timely heroes so they get in touch with her.

"If you are or if anyone knows the 2 guys that pulled @alijah0arenas out of that car please DM me 🙏🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽" Gloria wrote on her IG story.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gloria makes appeal to find the heroes who pulled Alijah from burning Tesla (Image: @glogovan IG)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In her previous story, Gloria, who is also former NBA player Matt Barnes' ex-wife, shared a snap of her with Alijah as she thanked her followers for their prayers while also requesting privacy.

Ad

"Grateful for all your prayers, text, calls and messages. Keep em coming. 🙏🏽🫶🏽🙌🏽" Gloria captioned. "Right now we just need a little privacy. Love y'all. Keep you posted."

(Image: @glogovan IG)

Alijah Arenas' Cybertruck hit a fire hydrant before slamming into a tree in the Reseda neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley. The two men pulled Alijah out of the vehicle, after which he was seen lying face down in the street before being rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.

Ad

Ad

The shocking incident drew social media posts praying for and supporting Alijah and his family during this difficult time.

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas reportedly recovering well after Tesla accident

As reported by journalist DJ Vlad on X, Gilbert Arenas gave a reassuring update about his son's condition after the crash.

"For everyone hitting me about Gilbert Arenas' son being in a serious accident, Gilbert just hit me back and said his son is doing good and should be fine."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alijah Arenas is a five-star high school basketball star at Chatsworth High and is committed to USC for the next season.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning’s accident," USC head coach Eric Musselman said in a statement.

Gilbert Arenas' son was also named a McDonald's All-American player earlier this year and is the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More