Laura Govan shouts out ex Gilbert Arenas as son Alijah pays powerful tribute

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas are no longer together, but they are each one of their son's biggest supporters. Alijah Arenas, their son, begins his college career at USC in the fall, playing close to home and his family. Govan shouted him and his father out when he announced that he will wear the same number as his father.

The Arenas family is a popular one in the basketball world. Gilbert Arenas was a dominant player during his 11-year career in the NBA. The three-time All-Star is regarded as one of the better guards of his era and has moved on from the NBA into a successful career in the sports media space. Alijah Arenas hopes to follow in his father's footsteps and make it to the NBA himself.

Arenas' mother, Govan, has backed her son throughout his basketball journey and expressed her excitement at seeing him play at USC this fall. When the Trojans released an Instagram post showing Arenas' number for the upcoming season, Govan re-posted it in an Instagram story on Saturday, paying homage to her ex-husband.

Govan supported her son as he honors his father with his jersey choice.

"A family affair..." Govan said about her son's choice.

Arenas will start his college career at USC with a lot of hype surrounding him. He has developed into one of the better players in his class and has a chance to show what he can do at a new level. Regardless of how he performs, his parents are proud of the resiliency he has shown as he transitions into college.

Alijah Arenas got into a severe car crash that sent him to the hospital

While their son's jersey number reveal is a happy moment for the Arenas family, it is not the first time that he has been in the news. In mid-April, Alijah Arenas got into a car crash when his Cyber Truck hit a tree and a fire hydrant in souther California. The accident sent Arenas to the hospital for a week, even though he did not suffer any major injuries, much to the relief of his parents.

"I was fighting time," Arenas said about the crash. ""I tried to open the door and the door wasn't opening."

Arenas was released from the hospital at the end of April and is still on track to make his college basketball at USC without missing any extra time. For Govan and Arenas, they are just happy that their son was able to make a full recovery.

With that behind them, the Arenas turn their attention to the college basketball season. Alijah is not the first son of an NBA player to play at USC in recent years. LeBron James' son, Bronny James, also played his freshman season with the Trojans before heading to the NBA. The Arenas hope that Alijah can mimic that success.

