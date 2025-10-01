  • home icon
  "LaVar Ball would cook Michael Jaundice" - NBA fans in splits as LaMelo Ball's dad jokingly claims to outplay Michael Jordan with one leg

"LaVar Ball would cook Michael Jaundice" - NBA fans in splits as LaMelo Ball's dad jokingly claims to outplay Michael Jordan with one leg

By Avi Shravan
Published Oct 01, 2025 00:11 GMT
NBA fans in splits as LaMelo Ball
NBA fans in splits as LaMelo Ball's dad LaVar Ball jokingly claims to outplay Michael Jordan with one leg.

LaMelo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, made a bold claim that he could outplay Michael Jordan. On Tuesday, a video featuring Ball surfaced online on X where he is heard joking about beating one of, if not the greatest basketball player in history.

In the video, a reporter asked Ball to reconfirm his beliefs about beating MJ with only one leg. Ball had part of his right leg amputated earlier in 2025 due to complications of diabetes.

In his response, the Hornets star's father admitted that he still had what it takes to overcome the Bulls legend.

"You know I can. All day, every day. I took it off so it would be even," LaVar Ball said.
While the Hornets star's father expressed great confidence in his joke, Hoop fans online were in splits as they backed the Hornets star's great confidence.

"Lavar would cook Michael Jaundice," one fan commented.
"Bro can lose 2 feet and 2 hands and he’ll still say he can beat MJ 😭😭😭" another fan said.
"Lavar out here leveling the court like it's no big deal Legend," another fan said.

One fan praised the Hornets star's father for being dedicated to his joke for more than a decade.

"He’s got great dedication to that joke he’s been saying it for like 10 years now," the fan commented.
"I love his dedication to the bit as someone who is dedicated to their bits," another fan said.
"Bold statements and comebacks are where this guy shines," another fan said.

LaVar Ball shows off his prosthetic leg for the first time since amputation

Earlier this year, LaMelo Ball's father and founder of Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball, had to get part of his right leg amputated because of serious medical conditions.

However, Ball seems to be in high spirits now that he has got himself a prosthetic leg, five months after the amputation. The Hornets star's father showed off his new gear in an Instagram video.

On Sept. 17, Big Ball Brand's Instagram account shared a video of Ball walking normally while using the prosthetic leg. He had a wide grin on his face as she walked into the frame and hyped up his healthy return.

"Big Baller’s back, baby! Yes indeed," Ball said.

LaVar Ball is one of the most popular non-player names in the basketball community. He is a businessman with three sons, two of whom, LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, are professional players in the NBA. On the other hand, his third son, LiAngelo Ball, gave up on a basketball career and has transitioned into making music.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

