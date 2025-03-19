"LaVar Ball really did it" - NBA fans lavish praise on Big Baller Brand head honcho as Ball family makes SLAM cover

Nearly a month after losing his foot due to a medical scare, LaVar Ball and his family were featured on the latest edition of Slam. The issue, which covers Ball's resilience and his sons' success in the NBA and rap world, garnered the outspoken family man high praise from fans.

Ball rose to prominence in the late 2010s by sharing bold basketball takes and displaying immense confidence in his sons, LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo. He also made waves as a businessman, co-founding the sports apparel company Big Baller Brand in 2016.

LaMelo and Lonzo have gone on to enjoy successful NBA careers, playing for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, LiAngelo gained traction in his transition from basketball player to rapper in January after releasing his hit song "Tweaker."

With his sons prospering, LaVar has spent less time in the spotlight in recent years. However, he made headlines last month after complications from diabetes forced him to amputate his right foot and part of his right leg.

LaVar not only overcame the health crisis but has remained all smiles in his public appearances since, serving as an inspiration to many.

Upon the Ball family being chosen for the cover of Slam 255, fans on X/Twitter celebrated LaVar's parental triumph.

"LaVar really did it," @Courtsidecom said.

"LaVar is goated, man. The Ball name will forever be great now," @nando17celtics wrote.

"Put some respect on LaVar Ball's name," @yeeeeezos said.

"LaVar really went three-for-three," @FreeAgen_ wrote.

"Greatest dad in all of America," @BTCBabyBull said.

"Top five family of all time," @iikagaii wrote.

LaVar Ball reflects on his sons' role in motivating him in Slam feature

During his exclusive with Slam, LaVar Ball reflected on the stages of his amputations and four blood transfusions. The typically jovial father noted that he considered giving up amid his medical battle.

"All those surgeries and blood transfusions, it made me question whether it was worth going through it sometimes," Ball said. "It made me think, 'Man, just kill me and let me go about my business.'"

However, according to Ball, his sons motivated him to persevere.

"But then seeing what my boys are doing out there, they're like, 'Dad you're the toughest dude I know.' That made me keep going," Ball said.

"Even though I'm a bad man — I don't need much — it was good to have that backing from my boys. One of the things that makes me go is when they are all together. When they are all together, I feel strong."

Ball added that he realized he had a "bigger purpose" and has continued relishing in his sons' accomplishments on and off the court. Meanwhile, he has become an advocate for "the importance of taking care of your health" after neglecting to do so leading up to his medical ordeal.

