"Took his leg, can't take the spirit" - NBA fans uplift LaVar Ball after he smiles through training despite foot amputation 

LaVar Ball was in good spirits while working out in a new video uploaded to social media on Monday. Despite the amputation of his right foot in February, the father of NBA players Lonzo and LaMelo Ball hasn't lost his postive outlook or signature confidence.

In a video released by LaVar's 'Big Baller Brand' and uploaded to Instagram by Bleacher Report, the patriarch of the Ball family was seated and doing dumbbell bicep curls. Fans reacted to the video with many showing support for LaVar in the comments.

Many fans commended LaVar Ball for his attitude and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Fan reaction - Source: @bleacherreport

"Gotta give it to him. Nothing knocks the smile off his face. We should all try to share his positive outlook," one commenter wrote.

Fan reaction - Source: @bleacherreport

"Definition of attitude and mind set. Took his leg but he still STANDING on business", another wrote.

Fan reaction - Source: @bleacherreport

One fan said, "Took his leg, can't take his spirit".

While the comments were filled with an outpouring of positive messages, it didn't stop others from getting off a few friendly jokes. The video provided an opportunity for some to troll the infamous media personality, who's dished out his fair share of smack talk over the years.

Fan reaction - Source: @bleacherreport

"He loves a leg day," one user said, poking fun at LaVar Ball.

Fan reaction - Source: @bleacherreport

"Bro went 3/3 [a]nd still smiling", another commentor said, referring to the success of all three of LaVar's sons: Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

Fan reaction - Source: @bleacherreport

One fan joked, "had to sacrifice that leg for Gelo's success".

LiAngelo Ball's professional basketball prospects were limited but he's launched himself into stardom with his hit single, "Tweaker," which was released in January. The track has brought LiAngelo to a myriad of different stages, from a halftime performance at an NFL playoff game to this year's Rolling Loud lineup.

LaVar Ball has emphatically supported the song, singing its catchy hook in numerous videos.

LaVar Ball hasn't stopped smiling in spite of serious medical issue

LaVar Ball, who ascended to prominence through his Big Baller Brand and the success of his three sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, hasn't lost his bravado despite suffering an amputation. The news came suddenly when Ball, 53, had his right foot amputated in February due to a "serious medical issue."

The businessman and media personality hasn't shied away from showing himself online following the incident. Recently, on March 5, LaVar released a video on Instagram of him dancing along to Haddaway's song, "What Is Love?"

In the video, Ball is dancing and waving his arms to the iconic 90s song while singing along to some of the lyrics. At the end of the video Ball playfully modifies the signature line, "Baby don't hurt me, don't hurt me ... no more" to:

"Baby don't hurt me, don't hurt me ... my foot," which Ball said before laughing.

LaVar Ball's attitude throughout this process, and in the face of losing his foot, serves as an example of how a powerful mindset can get people through the most difficult of adversities. The inspiring nature of his positive demeanor over the past month is reflected in the outpouring of support Ball has received.

