"League is in the bin": Victor Wembanyama's last ten games spark existential dread, NBA Twitter melts down

Victor Wembanyama has been playing great on both ends of the floor lately, but the San Antonio Spurs are struggling with just eight wins and 34 losses on the season. The Spurs have won three of their last 10 games, are bottom of the West standings and are on the verge of another losing season.

Still, the No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft has received high praise from NBA fans for the way he has been playing and many are calling him the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. While the present is gloomy for San Antonio, the future certainly looks bright, and fans were quick to praise the young star on X.

"They tried to gaslight us into thinking Chet was ROTY"

"All under 30 minutes btw the MVP is his by year 3 at the latest"

"League is in the bin"

Fans continued to share their thoughts on X:

Victor Wembanyama is still on restricted minutes due to an ankle injury

Victor Wembanyama has been playing well and is doing so on restricted minutes. The French big man has been dealing with an ankle injury since December 23 and the Spurs have been managing his minutes since.

Wembanyama has yet to play in back-to-back games since he sustained the injury, while he hasn't played more than 27 minutes in any of his last 10 games. As he continues to play through the injury, the expectation is that his playing time will increase and San Antonio will make him available for back-to-back games.

Victor Wembanyama spoke to reporters after Saturday's 131-127 road win over the Washington Wizards:

"Playing as a team again. I think we were slow. I was very slow. My legs were heavy tonight. And getting some stops. We relaxed and I could feel the shift from all my teammates in the fourth quarter and fortunately, it worked. Everyone was involved."

The French big man, who is considered a generational talent, had 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and six blocks in almost 28 minutes on the floor vs the Wizards. This came after missing Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets to rest.

Wizards star Marvin Bagley complimented Wemby after the game:

"He is a great talent, obviously. The things he can do with the basketball, him being 7-4 or whatever he is, they just throw it up to him and he just creates."

Victor Wembanyama has averages of 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.2 blocks in 36 games so far.

