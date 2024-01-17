Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, prediction, starting lineups, betting tips | Jan. 17, 2024

Two teams with completely different goals in the NBA regular season face off when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Both franchises want to get back on track after losing their previous games to the Dallas Mavericks (125-120) and Miami Heat (104-87), respectively.

The Pelicans have won seven of their past 10 games and are sixth in the West with 24 wins and 17 losses. The Hornets have lost five in a row and are 13th with just eight wins in their first 37 games.

This is the second time the two teams will play each other this season. New Orleans claimed a 112-107 road win in their first game in Charlotte on Dec. 16.

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans tips off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and it will broadcast on Bally Sports Charlotte and Bally Sports Oklahoma. Fans worldwide can watch it on NBA League Pass.

Spread: Pelicans -12

Moneyline: Pelicans (-837) vs Hornets (+569)

Total (O/U): 230.5

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Pelicans play their first game at home after almost two weeks and have won three of their past four. They wanted to end their road trip on a perfect way, but lost to the Mavericks a couple of days ago.

Despite injury woes, they have found a way to stay consistent and maintain a playoff push in a Western Conference, where 12 teams are battling for a spot in the postseason.

The Charlotte Hornets are on a five-game losing skid and on the verge of another losing season. The return of star guard LaMelo Ball, who missed 20 games with an ankle injury, didn't help a lot, as the Hornets have won only once over their past 10 games.

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups

CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones are expected to start for the Pelicans in the backcourt line, with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson as small and power forward and Jonas Valanciunas as center.

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards should be in the starting lineup of the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

LaMelo Ball over 22.5 points looks like a safe bet, given that Ball has averages of 24.6 points per game so far and is coming off 28 points vs. the San Antonio Spurs and 21 vs. the Heat, respectively.

Zion Williamson over 21.5 points is also a safe bet, with the All-Star forward scoring 30 points, on 12/17 shooting vs. the Mavs on Monday.

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Given the two teams' current form and record, it would be a major upset if the Pelicans lost this one. The Pelicans are capable of winning for the fourth time in the past five games and maintaining their playoff push.

