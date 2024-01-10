Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 10, 2024

There are 10 games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets. It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two team, with the Hornets looking to get the series sweep. Let's look at the Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction, starting lineup and betting tips for Jan. 10.

The Hornets came to the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 2 to get the away victory against the Kings 111-104. Terry Rozier had 34 points, three rebounds and six assists, while Miles Bridges added 27 points. De'Aaron Fox put up 30 points and Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 19 rebounds for Sacramento.

Wednesday's game will be the 68th regular-season meeting between the Kings and Hornets dating back to the first-ever matchup on March 12, 1989. The Hornets are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup at 38-29 and have won eight of the last 10 games against the Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets is scheduled for Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte.

Moneyline: Kings (-260) vs Hornets (+220)

Spread: Kings -6.5 (-115) vs Hornets +6.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Kings -105 (o234) vs Hornets -115 (u234)

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Sacramento Kings got off to a great start to their five-game road trip by beating the hapless Detroit Pistons 131-110. The Kings will try to get the best out of the next four games before returning to the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 18.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets lost back-to-back games to the Chicago Bulls after the win over the Kings last week. The Hornets continue to struggle with a severely-injured roster and have only won one game in their last 10.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineups

The Sacramento Kings are fully healthy heading into Wednesday's game. Head coach Mike Brown is expected to use his starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis.

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets will be without important players such as LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Mark Williams. Head coach Steve Clifford might fetch a starting lineup of Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller, Bryce McGowens, Miles Bridges and Nate Richards.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

De'Aaron Fox has an over/under of 27.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets, which is below his season average of 28.2 points. Fox is projected to score 28.3 points and is favored to go over 27.5 points. The safest bet of the game is for Fox to score at least 28 points.

Terry Rozier is favored to go over 26.5 points on Wednesday night despite being projected to score 24.4 points against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is currently averaging 24.3 points per game this season, but has scored at least 27 points in three of his last four games.

Domantas Sabonis is projected to score 20.0 points against the Hornets, which is below his over/under of 23.5 points. Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points per game this season, but has scored 21 points or more in four of his last five games. He's favored to go under, but it might be alright to take the risk and bet for him to go over.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Sacramento Kings are the favorites to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The Kings just have the better team despite the result of the first matchup last week. The Hornets are too depleted to possibly sweep the season series against Sacramento.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Kings will win and cover the spread. They are also projecting that the total will go under.

