"League is finished": Fans in mourning after Damian Lillard explodes for 21 pts in first half vs. Sixers 

Damian Lillard just made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, and he has been trending on social media after erupting for 21 points in just the first half. The Bucks led as much as 19 points against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers and owned a 63-54 lead at halftime.

Fans reacted to Lillard tallying 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers while shooting 50%.

"The league is finished," said a fan with the verified handl japta on the social media platform X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With Lillard's early eruption of points, most fans are already calling that it's "Dame Time."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Miami Heat missed out on landing Lillard in the offseason, and seeing him play like this gave fans added wood to the fire, especially to Jimmy Butler.

Expand Tweet

But, of course, there will be the doubters who will always see this big-time performance of Lillard as nothing to be fascinated about.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard sees the Milwaukee Bucks as a great fit for him

It seems that Damian Lillard already knows what his role is with the Milwaukee Bucks and sees it as the best chance for him to win a much-coveted NBA championship.

“I think this is the best basketball situation for me,” Lillard said last week. “The depth is what makes me think this is my best chance to win. We’ve just got to be healthy and we’ve got to be together.”

Damian Lillard, who initially wanted to go to the Miami Heat, said that he is still in touch with Jimmy Butler. He emphasized that their relationship never changed and that they have the utmost respect for each other.

“We’ve always been in some form of contact with each other,” Lillard said. “And I said it initially. I was like, ‘I want to go to Miami.’ He was a big part of that. It didn’t happen. I’m here now. But our relationship will be the same. The same respect. It’s just something that didn’t happen. It was out of his control and mine.”

The Miami Heat will be an early destination for the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season as they face each other on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.