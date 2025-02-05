Leaked video shows Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan namedropping his legendary father during arrest incident 

Michael Jordan's family revealed some shocking news related to his children on Tuesday. Marcus Jordan, the second-eldest child of the six-time NBA champion, was arrested on DUI and cocaine possession charges, along with resisting arrest on Tuesday.

Police bodycam footage was released by TMZ earlier Tuesday. During the footage, Jordan disagreed with officers and told them he was the son of the Chicago Bulls legend.

"I thought we were making a right, and I f**king turned onto the train tracks, apparently. I'm Marcus Jordan. I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home."

Jordan got his car stuck after making a wrong turn, which raised questions among the responding officers. Officers wouldn't allow Jordan back in his car despite his attempt to assure the police he was OK.

He was then booked to the Maitland Police Department, where officials declined to comment on the matter. He was charged with a DUI crash, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine, which was found in his pockets.

Michael Jordan's son fled traffic stop before arrest

Before his arrest, which occurred at roughly 1:30 am EST, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, crashed his car and was unable to move. Jordan crashed his blue Lamborghini SUV after fleeing a traffic stop.

Marcus Jordan was stopped by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office before Maitland County Police found him moments later.

This is Michael Jordan's youngest son's second run-in with police while under the influence.

In 2012, Jordan was arrested as the result of a drunken altercation with police outside of an Embassy Suites hotel in Omaha, Nebraska. Police described him as "very animated, intoxicated and uncooperative" upon placing him under arrest.

He faced charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and was booked into the Douglas County Department of Corrections. At the time, Jordan was a member of the UCF Knights men's basketball team, where he was a standout starting guard for three seasons.

