"Leave it, or come deal with me" - Colby Covington calls LeBron James 'coward' in rant against NBA legend

As Colby Covington is set to battle Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship Belt at UFC 296 on Saturday, "Chaos" took a swipe at NBA star LeBron James in his pre-fight news conference while expressing his support for Former USA President Donald Trump and the Republican party.

Covington entered the news conference wearing a "Make America Great Again" suit with Trump's mug shot on the back, saying that Trump's indictment was unlawul and a joke.

He then criticized the judicial system and Department of Justice, accusing them of politically persecuting Trump and that they are afraid he'll return to the presidency once the 2024 U.S. presidential election comes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also said that the goverment is funding Ukraine's war with Russia, leaving USA as a least priority which was what Trump does not stand for.

He then mentioned that shoe manufacturers in China are underpaying their workers to make LeBron James richer.

"Leave it, or come deal with me," Covington said. "You go to China, go to these sweat shops that you employ all these laborers and use these women and pay them pennies on the dollar to make your millions. F*** you, LeBron James. You're a coward. You're a spineless coward. You're a bitch."

Colby Covington was the former UFC interim welterweight champion but was stripped from his title after an injury. He holds a 17-3 professional record and will look to be the unanimous champion for the first time in his upcoming match with title holder Leon Edwards.

LeBron James' political activism

The four-time NBA champion has been actively engaged in politics, taking positions and issues like the war in Darfur, Trayvon Martin's killing and racial controversies. He endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, campaigned for Hilary Clinton in 2016 and supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020.

James has been critical of Donald Trump, particularly on matters like national anthem protests. His social media posts, such as calling for police accountability in Ma'Khia Bryant's case and commenting on Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, have sparked controversy.

During the 2020 NBA playoffs, he boycotted games to protest Jacob Blake's shooting. In June 2022, James also condemmed the overturning of Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

In October, LeBron James posted on Instagram support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas War, facing backlash for not acknowedging the Palestinian perspective.