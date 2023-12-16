“Leave a legacy-Kobe Bryant”: Vanessa Bryant embraces shout out for late husband from USC women’s coach

The late Kobe Bryant was a girl dad and supported his daughter Gigi and women’s basketball. His family continues to honor that through giving strength to the USC Trojans women's basketball team.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Venessa, recently shared a video showing Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaking of the player. She expressed how much Kobe Bryant cared about women’s sports.

She said,

“I think a lot of times about the people who cared about it before it was the thing, and you all know who have been around here, like—Kobe cared about it before it was the cool thing to care about women’s basketball. I think one of the greatest things is to leave a legacy, and I think that is one of his legacies. Women’s basketball matters. Vanessa and their family have done an unbelievable job.”

The exclusive shoes from the Bryant family were given to the USC basketball team. Moreover, USC is a successful team in the 2023-24 Pac-12. Bryant did care about women’s basketball and his two daughters.

The late Kobe Bryant asked Lou Williams to play in his last game

In April 2016, the late Kobe Bryant played his last game for the LA Lakers and left a legacy. In the game against the Utah Jazz, he dropped 60 points, amazing fans worldwide.

Lou Williams had watched him closely during the game. However, he still regrets not making a better decision. Despite Bryant urging Williams, who was still with the Lakers then, the former Sixth Man of the Year did not play in the game.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year recalled how the NBA legend tried to convince him to play in his final game.

"If I would have known how everything panned out, with the unfortunate passing and the timing of that," Williams said. "He actually asked us to play in that last game, and I said no. I said I want to watch just like everybody else. 'Cause he was telling us all weekend in practice, I am going for 60. I am gonna shoot the ball 60 times.”

Of course, Williams cannot predict the future. But, looking back on the past, he wishes he had chosen differently. Bryant played over 42 minutes in the game, scoring 60 points on 22 of 50 shooting from the field.

He also hit the winning shot with 31.6 seconds left on the clock. Bryant scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, two more than the entire Jazz squad. He scored 15 of the last 17 points for the Lakers.