'Leave me out of it please' Kevin Durant takes to Twitter urging NBA media and fans to stop comparing him to Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant has established himself as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, winning two titles with Golden State Warriors to go along with his 2014 NBA MVP win and numerous scoring titles. Durant is known to be quite active on Twitter, responding to fans' comments often, and is also found sharing his own thoughts on the platform. On that note, let's check out why one of his recent tweets is getting so much traction.

Kevin Durant asks fans to stop comparing him to NBA legend Michael Jordan

Recently, Kendrick Perkins, who is known for his appearances on the popular basketball talk show 'First Take', suggested that Kevin Durant, not Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer the NBA has ever seen. Perkins was teammates with Durant in OKC Thunder, and the two have had some controversial encounters on social media site Twitter.

Today, Kevin Durant has come out and responded to Kendrick Perkins' claims through a tweet of his own. You can check out the tweet below.

Mj is one of one, God level, unmatched, unparalled, a pure master at this shit. I’m still watching his games to learn. Leave me out of it please — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 26, 2020

The comparison to Michael Jordan is natural, considering how both players have dominated the scoring in the league in their respective eras. Durant was the best scorer in the league by some margin while he was the OKC Thunder. His numbers only reduced once he joined Golden State Warriors, where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shared the ball with him, explaining the decline in statistics.

Kevin Durant is expected to soon recover from the Achilles injury he suffered during the 2019 NBA finals against Toronto Raptors. Brooklyn Nets fans and neutrals alike are awaiting the prolific small forward's return to the court. Durant and his partner in crime in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving, will be under tremendous pressure next season. The duo will be expected to win the Net's maiden NBA championship under Steve Nash's tutelage.

.@KendrickPerkins called Kevin Durant the best scorer of all time.@maxkellerman: “Michael Jordan not only scored more than KD, won more than KD, but scored more efficiently than KD.” pic.twitter.com/Xpi0nJ5u2M — First Take (@FirstTake) November 25, 2020

