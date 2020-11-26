Create
NBA Trade Rumors: "He would prove most difficult to get value from" Executives raise concerns over Patrick Beverley's worth as an asset

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six
Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six
The LA Clippers have had a slow offseason so far, with the signing of Serge Ibaka being their only notable activity. However, the start of the 2020-21 NBA season is still almost a month away. Meanwhile, NBA Trade Rumors suggest that the LA Clippers are planning to make some big moves in the next few days. In the latest update, we check out the recent speculation around their point guard, Patrick Beverley.

NBA Trade Rumors: It will be 'difficult' for the LA Clippers to move Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley is one of the most popular figures amongst the LA Clippers fans, as the point guard has epitomized the team's grit and grind philosophy in the last few years. Beverley is one of the best defensive players in the league and has turned up for the LA Clippers in some big moments.

However, the diminutive guard has lost a step in the last couple of seasons, and as per NBA Trade Rumors, it is possible that new head coach Tyronn Lue may look to move Beverley this offseason. The Clippers don't play a natural point guard, and already have two lockdown defenders on the perimeter in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, which has deemed the services of Beverley surplus.

Nonetheless, NBA executives believe it will not be easy for the LA Clippers to move the former Houston Rockets man,

"Patrick Beverley would prove most difficult to get value from in any potential trade because of inconsistent health and a contract that will pay him $27 million over the next two seasons.”

Patrick Beverley averaged 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists last season, shooting 43 percent from the floor. However, the veteran was ineffective in the playoffs, as he struggled against Luka Doncic and Jamal Murray, after returning from injury. 

Advertisement

Beverley has two years left on his contract, and he’s due to make $13.3 million this season and $14.3 million next year. Age is not on his side, and it seems like time is running out for Patrick Beverley in Los Angeles.

