“Leave the young fella alone” - CJ McCollum defends Zion Williamson, says he’s ‘rehabbing in peace’

CJ McCollum has asked reporters for Zion Williamson to be 'left in peace' as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

McCollum answered a few questions in a Verizon interview on Thursday, which were posted to the New Orleans Pelicans' Twitter page. There, he was asked about his new teammate Williamson.

McCollum told reporters:

“Leave the young fella alone.”

He replied that the young player is continuing his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the season with a broken foot. Williamson doesn't have a date for his return to action yet.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA



#Pelicans | @Verizon Catching up with CJ about his All-Star break, Zion, his relationship with Dame and his NOLA community efforts Catching up with CJ about his All-Star break, Zion, his relationship with Dame and his NOLA community efforts #Pelicans | @Verizon https://t.co/o558Cn1QQv

How has Zion Williamson fared for the New Orleans Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson with their first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Williamson went on to be named in the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020, even after being limited to 24 games in his rookie season after undergoing surgery.

In the next season, Williamson became the fourth-youngest player to be selected in an NBA All-Star game. He played 61 of 72 games in the regular season, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He ended the season missing seven games due to a fractured left ring finger.

In the last three seasons, Zion Williamson has only played 85 games. During this period, he has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per outing. Nevertheless, he has proved his worth when he has stayed healthy.

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum was acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans on February 1 in a trade that sent out Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada. New Orleans also gave up a protected first-round pick and two second-round picks to Portland. The first-round pick is No. 5 to 14 protected for 2022. The Trail Blazers sent back Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in addition to CJ McCollum.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA



neworlns.co/PelicansBlazer… Official: Pelicans acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell Official: Pelicans acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snellneworlns.co/PelicansBlazer…

In his first five appearances for New Orleans, McCollum has averaged 28.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. If Williamson can stay healthy, he and McCollum could immensely benefit the team.

The New Orleans Pelicans currently stand in 12th place in the Western Conference standings, with 23 wins and 36 losses. McCollum will hope to help his new team to more wins. It remains to be seen how he strikes up a partnership with Zion Williamson.

Edited by Bhargav