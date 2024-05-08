"LeBron hires & fires all these coaches" - NBA insider debunks rumors of LeBron James' control over coaching decisions

Many have speculated that LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has long been the mastermind behind his teams' coaching decisions. However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently debunked that narrative, citing the four-time MVP's rule against engaging in the coaching hiring process.

James has played for nine coaches through 21 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and LA. Following the Lakers' Friday firing of coach Darvin Ham, he will play for his 10th coach next season.

Upon Ham's dismissal after only two years in charge, reports surfaced about the 50-year-old not always seeing eye to eye with James this season. Meanwhile, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported LA's early coaching candidates list, featuring James' podcast co-host JJ Redick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Redick, a former 15-year NBA veteran, is considered one of the league's brightest basketball minds and is in the running for the Charlotte Hornets' coaching opening.

Nonetheless, his connection to James and lack of coaching experience raised eyebrows. Speculation began growing that James schemed to get Ham fired so LA could have a chance to hire his close friend.

Windhorst was asked about that possibility on "The Dan Patrick Show," where he dismissed the notion entirely. Per Windhorst, to avoid culpability, James typically doesn't engage with coaching candidates unless his team hires them.

"LeBron doesn't get involved in coaching hires," Windhorst said. "For years, for many, many coaches, he's always taken a distance. In fact, and I can't say this for every candidate, but he generally has a rule that he won't engage with a candidate.

"After the coach has been hired, of course, he'll have a conversation with the coach. Generally, he wants to stay out of it. He doesn't want it on his hands. I know there's this belief that LeBron hires and fires all these coaches. ... But LeBron is very sensitive to that and he doesn't want to be involved with that."

(2:40 mark)

Expand Tweet

Watch: Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama seemingly overwhelmed with emotions after LeBron James' inspiring message

Brian Windhorst warns JJ Redick about pitfalls of coaching LeBron James

As for JJ Redick's prospects of coaching the Lakers, Brian Windhorst cautioned the former sharpshooter about the difficulty of coexisting with LeBron James.

Windhorst noted that James hasn't had many long-lasting NBA friendships. Thus, he implied that Redick may be wise to avoid the job to preserve his relationship with the four-time champion.

"LeBron's friendships in the NBA, for the most part, tend to fall out as quick as they start," Windhorst said. "There's a long line of former teammates that he was buddy-buddy with that when it's over, are gone."

James and Redick's "Mind the Game" podcast debuted in March and has been a hit with hard-core basketball fans. It's unclear how Redick becoming James' coach would influence their podcast dynamic. However, if hired, LA struggling under Redick could quickly increase tension between the two.

Also Read: "That movie got me f**ked up" - Savannah James reveals LeBron James' candid reaction to her movie suggestion during COVID quarantine