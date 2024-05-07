"That movie got me f**ked up" - Savannah James reveals LeBron James' candid reaction to her movie suggestion during COVID quarantine

Episode two of "Everbody's Crazy" is out now, with LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, and her friend, April McDaniel. In the episode, Savannah shared the time when she and her NBA star hubby watched a movie together during the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in an unpleasant experience.

Back in 2020, the world seemed to stop as everyone was quarantined and had nothing to do. Because of the pandemic that took over, NBA stars had the chance to stay with their families and spend more time than usual. The James household was together during the tough times and they shared intimate moments as a family.

One of the things that the James couple found themselves doing during the pandemic was watching movies before going to bed. Savannah shared that they watched a true crime movie which had James up after seeing it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I remember during quarantine, LeBron and I watched this one called - it was on Netflix, it was about this serial killer in the 80s in LA," Savannah said.

"I'm like, 'Babe, what's wrong?''That movie got me f***ed up.' I'm like, 'Oh, we can't watch true crime, we just gotta stick to like the gory-horror."

It starts at 17:30.

LeBron James has long made it known that he is a big fan of horror films. But based on Savannah's story, it looks like he's not a fan of true crime shows or movies.

Also read: "Let's go SFG": LeBron James' wife Savannah James hails younger son Bryce James' AAU team

Bryce prank-calls Savannah James on her podcast

One of the features of Savannah James' podcast is she accepts calls from fans and people who want advice. In episode two, her second child, Bryce, did a great job of disguising his voice to prank his mother.

Bryce called in and used the fake name "Daryl" and shared his "crazy," as he talked about how he plays video games, cusses, and bangs the wall in frustration. But his mother isn't happy with it and Savannah's second child wanted to ask if what he does is crazy.

His mother unknowingly answered that it was crazy because she shared her experience with her sons, Bronny and Bryce, cussing. According to her, she made a rule that the two brothers can cuss on the court, and Savannah suspects that it could've translated to how they handle video games.

After sharing her response, Bryce revealed himself to his mom, which surprised her.

"To be honest, mom. I don't think it's that crazy at all," Bryce said.

Expand Tweet

It took her a moment to realize that it was her son talking to her over the line. Savannah was flabbergasted when she found out and couldn't control her laughter.

Also read: In Photos: Savannah James scores seat beside Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow for Teyana Taylor's cabaret night