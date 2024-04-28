"Let's go SFG": LeBron James' wife Savannah James hails younger son Bryce James' AAU team

LeBron James' wife Savannah James was busy supporting her youngest son Bryce in his AAU campaign for Team SFG against some of the top-ranked players in the country. Meanwhile, 'The King' was gearing up for Game 4 of the LA Lakers' playoff series against the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets and trying to stay off elimination on Saturday after falling 0-3 in the series,

Savannah James expressed her full support for her son and excitement by sharing clips of Bryce in action. She captioned it:

"Let's go SFG!!"

Check out a screenshot of her IG story post:

Bryce James in action with Team SFG.

Bryce, 16, is the youngest son of LeBron and Savannah James. He has an older brother, Bronny, 19, who played a season with the USC Trojans and is planning to enter the NBA Draft this year and maybe play with his legendary father.

Meanwhile, James and the Lakers staved off elimination by winning Game 4 against the Nuggets, 119-108, in Los Angeles. The victory cut their series deficit to 3-1, with Game 5 to be played in Denver on Monday.

'The King' led the way in the victory, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes. Anthony Davis had a monster double-double of 25 points and 23 rebounds, with Austin Reeves and D'Angelo Russell adding 21 points apiece.

Savannah James fully supportive of sons' basketball journeys

Much like what she has been doing for LeBron James for over two decades now, Savannah James is fully supportive of her sons' dreams of following in their NBA superstar father's footsteps.

The 37-year-old mother of three said she wanted nothing but the best for her sons as they try to make a name for themselves in basketball.

Savannah James shared this in an interview with USA Today last year, highlighting how she and LeBron make it a point to support their children in their various pursuits.

She said:

"I'm happy for them. Listen, I want nothing for them except for their happines. That's it. In whatever it is that they decide to do, I'm here supporting and rooting for them. I'm their biggest fan always. If they decide to go the NBA route or a different route, whatever it is, I'm here."

Bronny played his first collegiate season with USC and is contemplating entering the NBA Draft this year. He entered the transfer portal just in case he decides to return to college. Meanwhile, Bryce is steadily building his standing as a top high school player at Sierra Canyon School, eliciting interest from various Division I schools.

LeBron and Savannah James also have a daughter, Zhuri, 9, who is active on social media.

