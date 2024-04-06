"So proud of you" - Savannah James shouts out son Bronny James for bold NBA Draft move

After a year of collegiate basketball, LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has announced his desire to pursue his dreams of playing in the NBA. Bronny's lone season with the University of Southern California brought a ton of fanfare. In his first game of the season, many fans watched him perform.

However, he wasn't able to transfer his skills from high school to the collegiate level. There were even experts who suggested that he undergo one more year with the Trojans.

He played 25 games this season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Bronny wasn't able to find his rhythm shooting the basketball and had a 36% shooting from the field. Outside the three-point arc, he had abysmal numbers, as he shot 26%.

Still, he decided to pursue his dreams of playing in the same league as his father. The son of the LA Lakers star made his official decision and his mother, Savannah, was more than proud to share the moment.

She posted Instagram stories about how proud she was of Bronny's decision.

"So proud of you!" Savannah posted on IG.

Savannah shouts out Bronny James on IG

Bronny will still maintain his college eligibility and will likely use it as a fallback option if he doesn't get drafted.

The Lakers could draft Bronny James this summer

Plenty of teams will try to draft Bronny James for a chance to lure LeBron to their team. According to experts, this will likely boost sales of merchandise and fanfare. Attracting crowds will be a key selling point for most teams, which is what happened to the San Antonio Spurs when they drafted Victor Wembanyama.

This time, the Lakers can have the father-and-son duo, as long as teams pass up on Bronny. Los Angeles has the 55th pick in next year's draft and could use that to acquire the young prospect. This will be advantageous for the franchise as the league's all-time leading scorer can exercise his player option and stay with the team.

Recently, James hinted at the possibility of him retiring. The superstar also implied that he wants to end his career with the Lakers and acquiring Bronny could fulfill that aspiration.

"But I don't have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I'll be in. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. I don't know how it's going to end, but it's coming. It's coming, for sure," James said.

With the Lakers having an advantage, they could draft him if he stays on the draft and makes history to be the first team to have an active father-son duo.

