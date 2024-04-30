"LeBron & I were together for 10 years" - Savannah James reveals why she's all about LeBron James & their relationship

The relationship between LeBron James and Savannah James has entranced fans from the beginning. The two haven't faced issues that the public and media have constantly berated them about. The couple has handled their own business privately, and Savannah recently talked about setting her expectations with her husband during their relationship.

Fans knew Savannah as the partner of the LA Lakers star during the start of his NBA career. Throughout their relationship, the couple has set expectations about what they want from each other. Savannah talked about what she was looking forward to in different stages of her relationship with James in the first episode of her podcast with April McDaniel, "Everybody's Crazy."

"LeBron and I were together for 10 years before we got married, and I would say, for me, the biggest thing that I felt was just a sense of security," Savannah said at the 25:38 mark. "Like I felt like we had kids together already.

"I don't know but it was it was just more of a feeling. I can't say that it changed, but I will say that through our marriage, wanting to grow together, like, as husband and wife, it was really just setting intention and making sure that we just kind of recap.

"To be boyfriend and girlfriend for 10 years, and to start having kids and then to get married, I feel like those are phases and you just have to be able to know what exactly it is out of those phases that you want."

Savannah and her husband set realistic expectations of what they wanted from each other. Through that, the two had the chance to grow and be a mature couple. With the secret that she shared, no wonder the high school sweethearts have lasted for over two decades together.

Savannah James and April McDaniel shared how their friendship started

Much like any friendship, Savannah James and April McDaniel had an unusual encounter. According to them, they met in Las Vegas, while Savannah was pregnant. April laid her eyes on the wife of LeBron and immediately took care of her, and it started a blossoming 15-year friendship.

Their friendship started to take off when the Jameses moved to South Beach as LeBron took his talents to the Miami Heat. According to the friends, they spent time and got to know each other even more while they were in Miami.

But when they moved to Los Angeles, that's when they started to have more time for each other, according to Savannah. The two also said that releasing a podcast wasn't really in their plans as they're both extremely private people. But it's always fun to step out of one's comfort zone with a close friend.

