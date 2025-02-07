LA Lakers forward LeBron James took the time to congratulate former NFL wide receiver Sterling Sharpe for his Hall of Fame induction. On Thursday, Sterling, the older brother of former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, made the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

Sterling received the news from his brother and a reel of the interaction was posted on the NFL's Instagram account. The reel was later re-posted by James on his Instagram Stories as a way to congratulate Sterling.

James also added a brief message, congratulating the former pro wide receiver on the induction.

"SO DOPE!" James wrote followed by several fire emojis. "Congrats Sterling!"

LeBron James' IG story (Photo credits: kingjames/ Instagram)

Both Shannon and Sterling are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame following the latter's recent induction. Shannon was inducted in 2011.

Sterling played his entire career for the Green Bay Packers from 1988 to 1994. During this period, he was named to the Pro Bowl five times and an All-Pro three times. He finished his career with 595 receptions and 8,134 receiving yards. He registered a total of 65 touchdowns in 112 games played.

In 1994, Sterling had to undergo surgery on his neck. According to a 1994 article in The Washington Post by Arnie Stapleton, the surgery was to address looseness between Sterling's top two vertebrae. The surgery was supposed to fuse the two vertebrae but he never returned to playing pro football.

Shannon Sharpe stands by LeBron James as his GOAT after his milestone performance against the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James put up a monster performance to lead the LA Lakers to a 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. In that game, LeBron dropped 42 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished eight assists.

James' latest performance was once again used as another point of discussion in the never-ending GOAT debate. Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe ended up having a lively conversation about who the greatest player is between James and Michael Jordan.

Stephen A. pointed out that Jordan was the first player to drop 40 points at 40 years old. He also mentioned that Jordan played fewer seasons than James, yet has more 40-point performances. James has 78 so far while Jordan finished his career with 173.

Sharpe countered by asking Stephen A. a question to address James' all-around game.

"Your guy's scoring, how many times did he have 10 assists in a game, how many times did he have 10 rebounds in a game?" Sharpe asked.

Stephen A. did not have the answer but he responded by saying that if he looked it up, Jordan probably had more.

While Michael Jordan has significantly more 40-point games than LeBron James, the Lakers star has long surpassed Jordan in rebounds and assists.

Jordan finished his career with 6,672 boards and 5,633 dimes. Meanwhile, James has 11,543 rebounds and 11,425 assists — numbers that are still going to rise as James remains one of the better all-around players in the game today.

