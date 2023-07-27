"We have our family together, safe and healthy" - LeBron James addresses fans supporting Bronny James with heartfelt tweet

As Bronny James continues to recover from his cardiac arrest, LeBron James has tweeted an update regarding their situation.

From the tweet itself, LeBron wanted to voice out his appreciation and gratefulness to everyone that has shown their support in a tough moment for his family:

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑"

With their value of privacy regarding the matter, they will continue to stay the course in monitoring the condition of Bronny James in his recovery stage.

What happened to Bronny James?

Recently, LeBron James' eldest son Bronny was rushed to the ICU after an unfortunate cardiac arrest incident in the middle of team practice. Bronny was practicing with his USC Trojans teammates when the incident transpired.

Luckily enough, USC was quick on its feet in responding to the situation. As of now, Bronny James is out of the ICU and working towards a progressive recovery.

Bronny James was a four-star recruit with a huge amount of anticipation in his NBA debut. Despite the differences in his game compared to his father, Bronny James is regarded as one of the best guards entering the 2024 NBA Draft for his two-way ability.

James has the basketball IQ in initiating the offense for his teammates and getting his own shot up. However, he also has the ability to defend players at his position with discipline and lateral quickness.

As he continues on with his recovery, James has received numerous support from NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, and Trae Young, along with former NBA players in Magic Johnson and Metta World Peace.

Vince Iwuchukwu also suffered from a cardiac arrest during USC team practice

On July 1, 2022, Vince Iwuchukwu went through a cardiac arrest in the middle of a team scrimmage, as reported by CNN Sports' Christina Zdanowicz. He described the incident:

"I felt like it was a dark void," Iwuchukwu said. "There was like a little thing behind me that was glowing. It was low-key pushing me in and I was like, 'I can't go in, I've got to go out.'"

Thankfully, Vince Iwuchukwu was able to return to basketball action in January of this year. Since then, Iwuchukwu has averaged 5.4 points per game (50.9% shooting) and 2.5 rebounds.

