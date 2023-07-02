Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group and agent of LeBron James, is recognized as one of the best sports in the industry. He has an impressive track record of making sure that all his players get the deal they deserve.

In a recent update from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jordan Clarkson is set to sign a three-year-$55 million contract with the Utah Jazz heading into the upcoming season.

With Jordan Clarkson being a member of Klutch Sports Group, NBA fans on Twitter shared their reactions. One said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Rich Paul the finesse lord"

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions about LeBron James' agent:

Atomic @AtomicOVO @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Rich Paul gets his guys paid even if they are 31 and a cone on defense @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Rich Paul gets his guys paid even if they are 31 and a cone on defense

zainefenech @zainefenech1 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium rich paul is the best agent a player can ever ask for @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium rich paul is the best agent a player can ever ask for

Like Clarkson, LeBron James is also a member of Klutch Sports Group and has been one of the core players under Rich Paul.

While the reactions from NBA fans are hilarious, the fact remains that Paul has been doing an incredible work in this year's free agency in getting his players paid adequately.

The most recent example is Fred VanVleet, former Toronto Raptors guard. He signed a three-year-$130 million contract with the Houston Rockets. During the 2022-23 season, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points per game (39.3% shooting, including 34.2% from the 3-point range) and 7.2 assists. He had previously spent seven seasons with the Raptors after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Another example is Jerami Grant, who signed a five-year-$160 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Last season, Grant averaged 20.5 ppg (47.5% shooting, including 40.1% from the 3-point range). He's fresh off his tenth season in the league and his best season shooting 3-pointers.

LeBron James shows support for recent contract negotiations done by Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group

Considering the recent contract negotiations done by Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group in this year's NBA Free Agency, LeBron James gave him his due flowers.

He tweeted:

"And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us"

LeBron James @KingJames And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us

Draymond Green started things, when he signed a four-year-$100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors.

After previously declining his $27.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, Green and Klutch Sports Group helped secure a huge payday for him to return to the Warriors. Last season, Green averaged 8.5 ppg (52.7% shooting, including 30.5% from the 3-point range), 7.2 rpg, and 6.8 apg.

After reports from NBA Insiders Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, Anthony Edwards and OG Anunoby have left Klutch Sports Group after deciding they wanted a change in sports agent representation.

Last season, Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 ppg (45.9% shooting, including 36.9% from the 3-point range) and 5.8 rpg. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby averaged 16.8 ppg (47.6% shooting, including 38.7% from the 3-point range) and 5.0 rpg.

Poll : 0 votes