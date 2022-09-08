“LeBron said 'f**k them picks'” – NBA analyst believes the Lakers do not consider their picks as assets, says LeBron James and Anthony Davis still run the show

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are hoping to get the LA Lakers back into playoff contention for the 2022-23 season. When healthy, the two superstars are one of the best duos in the league. However, they need help and trading future picks becomes necessary to get role players. NBA analyst Jake Fischer talked about this and more.

James and Davis brought LA the title in 2020. Unfortunately, things haven't been great in the past two seasons. Last season, the Lakers finished 11th in the West. The season before, they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.The Lakers have spent the summer trying to improve their roster. A lot still needs to be done.

The organization has been aggressive over the years when it comes to trading future draft picks with a "win now" mentality. That same thought process has made some moves difficult, as both James and Davis still have uncertain futures with the organization.

Fischer recently spoke about the Lakers' future, saying that the team will do everything in its power to try to win now. He even joked about what James would have said. He said:

"I mean, LeBron said 'f**k them picks.' It's the waning window of him being a legitimate MVP candidate and I wrote about this in my book. Where I think a lot of how the Lakers treated Kobe in his elder years as a player. And while the Lakers inadvertently stumbled into the tanking race.

"That took over the league from 2013 to 2016. ... I think the way they treated him was a kind of a stealth marketing campaign. Two players like LeBron and Anthony Davis, that when you were a star here, we're going to treat you as such. ... They needed a boatload of picks to go get Anthony Davis, but got LeBron for free, right?"

LeBron James and Anthony Davis hope to get the LA Lakers back on track in 2022-23

LA Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers are going to draw plenty of attention as the days wind down before training camp begins. The Lakers usually have an assortment of coverage in the national news. But this time it's a bit different. Fans are monitoring the team closely to see if it can bounce back after last season.

Time is running out for the Lakers, especially when it comes to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the two have been one of the most dangerous combinations over the past few years, they have also struggled to stay healthy.

LeBron James has continued to perform at an elite level, but he will be starting his 20th season soon. After adding weight to try to improve his health last season, Davis missed an extended amount of time. The onus is on them to stay fit and lead the Lakers to another championship.

