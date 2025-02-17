LeBron James bonds with 'training partner' daughter Zhuri James during All-Star break

LA Lakers star LeBron James is using the All-Star break to get his body ready for the second half of the season. James is back in the weight room after missing the All-Star Game because of a foot issue. This time, he is taking advantage of the break to work out with the help of his daughter Zhuri.

James posted videos on his Instagram stories featuring his workout session during his free time. Zhuri, on the other hand, joined her father and did some exercises. She also had fun spending time with the LA Lakers superstar.

Take a look at the screenshots from James' IG stories.

Zhuri spends time working out with James

The father-daughter duo even had a bit of fun playing baseball with the workout equipment.

James and the Lakers will be the first game to resume the 2024-25 season. The Purple & Gold team will play against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 19.

LeBron James has a newfound energy after the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic

The trade centered around Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis will go down as one of the most shocking deals in the league's history. Even LeBron James was surprised the exchange between the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks went through.

Despite playing two games alongside Doncic, James has not yet thought about prolonging his career. However, he acknowledged that playing with a generational talent like the Slovenian phenomenon had given him fresh life.

“No, I have not given it that type of thought. Just the excitement of being able to add a caliber player like that, a generational talent like that to our franchise, it’s something that’s given me energy,” James said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do. We only had two games so far, and I believe he’s been on a minutes restriction since he came back from the calf. He hasn’t played since Christmas, I believe. As he continues to get in form, I think we could be really good going down the stretch. But we’ll see what happens.”

After two games with his new team, Doncic has averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 40.7% shooting from the field. James and the Lakers have gone 1-1 with the five-time All-Star.

