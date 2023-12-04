LeBron James brags about 77,527 points tally with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as clip of NBA's top 2 scorers at Rams game surfaces

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James came to support his hometown Cleveland Browns during their road matchup against the LA Rams on Sunday. Joining James in the crowd was Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whom James passed to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last season.

Amid his 21st season, James has accumulated 39,140 career points and counting. Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabbar retired with 38,387 points over 20 seasons. This gives the two greats a combined points total of 77,527 points as of Sunday.

The Rams made sure to take notice of the immense level of offensive star power in attendance.

“Whole lotta buckets in the building,” the organization tweeted while tagging James and Abdul-Jabbar.

James concurred as he retweeted the post.

“Facts!!! A WHOLLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEE LOTTA [BUCKETS],” James said.

James had been looking forward to watching his Browns on Sunday, more so than his Lakers’ upcoming NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

“I’m not even looking forward to Tuesday, I’m looking forward to tomorrow and watching a bunch of football,” James said on Saturday. "My Browns are in town and I’ll be there. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Unfortunately for James, the Browns ultimately lost 36-19. However, the four-time MVP still appeared to enjoy his day off.

LeBron James praises Rams rookie Puka Nacua

LeBron James also gave a shoutout to Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua on Sunday.

Nacua set LA’s franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie during the first quarter.

“Congrats Puka on breaking the team rookie record for receiving yards!” James tweeted.

Nacua has been outspoken about his longtime fandom for James. Meanwhile, the Lakers superstar, who is an avid football fan, has been complimentary of the Rams rookie throughout the year.

This includes James comparing Nacua to Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic earlier in the NFL season.

“Kupp is coming back today, so now you got the dynamic duo, the two-headed monster with Cooper Kupp and Puka Doncic,” James said.

“They call him Puka Doncic, man — got the most receptions for any receiver in NFL history during his first four games.”

James has been a regular at Rams games during his tenure with the Lakers. So, it appears that this is only the beginning of the two athletes’ mutual support.

