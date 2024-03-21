LeBron James brags about hitting the gym on off day after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record

Last season, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James passed franchise legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. However, rather than over-celebrating, the four-time MVP allegedly hit the gym.

James passed Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record (38,387 career points) on Feb. 7, 2023, during LA’s 133-130 home loss to the OKC Thunder. The following day, the Lakers had a day off before their next home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 9).

Many players in James’ situation probably would have used their off day to celebrate their historic accomplishment. However, the four-time NBA champion seemingly had a different mindset.

In his Wednesday Instagram stories, James shared a clip of his business partner Paul Rivera telling the Clemson Tigers football team about his work ethic. According to Rivera, the day after breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, James hit the gym despite having no obligations.

Rivera noted that this level of drive separates elite athletes like James from the rest.

“This man just broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, right? Doesn’t have a game today, doesn’t have a practice, doesn’t have film, doesn’t have anything, and he got his a** up and went to the gym,” Rivera said.

“So, again, it’s the commitment to that process, and it’s every single step that matters.”

LeBron James’ latest Instagram story about hitting the gym on his off day after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record

James’ renowned work ethic continues to pay off in Year 21. The 39-year-old is defying the odds regarding how long an NBA player can perform at a star level.

This season, he earned his record-setting 20th All-Star selection. Additionally, earlier this month, he became the first player to reach 40,000 career points.

So, at this point, there’s no telling how much longer he will keep up his elite production.

LeBron James on his strong work ethic

On the first episode of his new podcast “Mind the Game” with former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick, LeBron James touched on his strong work ethic.

After noting that most people misuse the term “discipline,” James broke down the sacrifices required to reach the pinnacle of success.

“When it comes to discipline, it’s like you have to sacrifice loved ones,” James said. “You have to sacrifice loved ones for a long period of time if you want to be great. They don’t understand what it means.

“I’m getting up every single day at 5 or 6 a.m., and when I get home after everyone leaves the gym, I’m gonna take a nap. … When I wake up, I’m probably gonna train again and then I’m gonna have dinner and go to bed. And I’m gonna do that every single day for a long period of time. That’s sacrificing and discipline.”

(10:36 mark below)

James’ sacrifices may have been difficult. However, he is widely regarded as one of the top two players in NBA history. Meanwhile, he is the league’s first active player to become a billionaire, per Forbes. So, his strict work ethic undoubtedly benefitted his career.

