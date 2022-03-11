"I’m sorry but this is Ben Simmons-esque" - Ric Bucher says LeBron James showed us why he’s not talked about as a natural scorer

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had another disastrous game, losing 139-130 in overtime to the Houston Rockets – who are last in the Western Conference. Despite strong performances from multiple players Thursday night, the Lakers could not build a sizeable lead.

James controlled possession with just 13 seconds left in regulation time with the game tied at 120 apiece. When he created an opening for himself, he ended up passing the ball outside to Carmelo Anthony. Anthony missed the go-ahead shot, and the game went into overtime.

The Lakers (28-37) are 7-18 since Jan. 9 and 1-6 since the All-Star break.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "LeBron asked why we don't we talk about him as a natural scorer? He gave us the answer right here. ... I'm sorry but this was Ben Simmons-esque. He had a look. Natural scorers, all they need is a decent look." @RicBucher on LeBron passing on a potential game-winning layup: "LeBron asked why we don't we talk about him as a natural scorer? He gave us the answer right here. ... I'm sorry but this was Ben Simmons-esque. He had a look. Natural scorers, all they need is a decent look." — @RicBucher on LeBron passing on a potential game-winning layup: https://t.co/Htrfh2eK6W

Ric Bucher on “First Things First” picked up on James’ play at the end of regulation to answer the player’s recent questions about why he isn’t talked about as a natural scorer. Bucher said:

“This is why we don’t talk about him as a natural scorer. Because a natural scorer would not be hunting the best shot that his team could get. He would have been hunting the best shot that he could get.

“I’m sorry, but this is Ben Simmons-esque. In terms of turning the corner on Eric Gordon being there.”

Jalen Green took charge in overtime, scoring 10 of the Rockets’ 19 points in the period to put the game out of reach. James recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, and Russell Westbrook added 30 points for Los Angeles.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-le… LeBron James on why he passed up a potential layup attempt to get Carmelo Anthony a look from outside at the end of regulation against the Rockets: LeBron James on why he passed up a potential layup attempt to get Carmelo Anthony a look from outside at the end of regulation against the Rockets:lakersnation.com/lakers-news-le… https://t.co/9LVZzjrVah

After the game, James talked about having a decent look at the play but feeling his teammate had a better shot. Many expected James to drive to the basket, and Bucher felt the same, saying:

“Natural scorers, all they need is a decent look. And he’s got 6-4, 6-5 guys around him. He is literally the biggest guy on the court.

“This is why he’s not considered a natural scorer. He gave us the answer. So, I’ve always known that, always understood it. But if anybody out there was wondering why we don’t – this is why.”

LeBron James is having a great season statistically, but is that enough?

The triple-double in Thursday's loss was LeBron James' fifth of the season. He is averaging 29.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists in his 19th NBA season.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with a 50-point game before turning 21 and after turning 35. LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with a 50-point game before turning 21 and after turning 35. https://t.co/kbYVWNjhpK

While the numbers matter, winning matters more and the Lakers, who are ninth in the Western Conference, have been horrendous in that category. Closing out games has been a challenge throughout the season, and even the wins are narrow.

However, the current postseason format, which includes a play-in tournament, could be the Lakers’ entry into the playoffs – with a very low margin of error.

It also gives them time to possibly get Anthony Davis back healthy and ready to perform once cleared. The Lakers’ season, with 17 games remaining, is hanging by a thread, with a lot of problems still unresolved.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein