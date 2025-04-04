LeBron James drops 2-word confidence bomb while jamming ahead of Lakers vs Warriors clash in LA

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is oozing with confidence ahead of their clash against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. On his Instagram stories, James posted a video of himself inside his car, jamming to the song "H.I.M." by Eladio Carrion.

In his IG story, he had a two-word caption to sum up how confident he was feeling before the game.

"I'm. H.I.M." James posted.

The Lakers' game against the Warriors will be their fourth and final matchup of the 2024-25 NBA season. James and his team are entering the game with a 3-0 advantage in their four-game season series. They're looking to end their series against their Western Conference rival with a sweep.

The last time they played against each other was on Feb. 6. The Lakers already traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic at that time, but he didn't play that game as he was dealing with a calf strain. Los Angeles took control of the bout and came away with a 120-112 victory, with James leading the way.

The four-time champion had 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists on 66.7% shooting from deep.

The last game the Lakers played was against the Houston Rockets on Monday. They had a 104-98 win, thanks to the collective effort of the group.

It will also be the first time the Warriors will face the Lakers with their newest addition, Jimmy Butler. At the trade deadline, Golden State traded for Butler via a five-team deal.

Warriors star reflects on playing against LeBron James and the Lakers

The postseason is closing in and fans are looking forward to which teams will get to play against each other throughout the entire 2025 Playoffs. On Thursday, Warriors star Draymond Green appeared in ESPN's "NBA Today."

Green was interviewed by Malika Andrews, who asked which team among the Lakers, OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets he wants Golden State to play against.

Before answering Andrews' question, Green had a moment of reflection on what it's like playing against LeBron James.

"I think, anytime we face LeBron, it's always cinematic, it's always an incredible challenge," Green said. "So, that's always fun."

In the end, Green said that any of the three teams the host mentioned would be a significant challenge for him and the team. However, he believes that the Warriors have a good chance as long as they remain healthy.

