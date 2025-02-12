LeBron James drops 2-word reaction as wife Savannah James seemingly uses his NSFW monolog for Luka Doncic  

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, seemingly picked up the Lakers star's message to Luka Doncic before his franchise debut on Monday. As Doncic prepared to take to the court, James sent him clear-cut instructions, saying he needed to fit out and not fit in.

"Luka, be your f**king self," James said. "Don't fit in, fit the f**k out."

James said that to ensure Doncic felt comfortable and played like himself instead of deferring to his teammates. On Tuesday, Savannah seemingly used a similar monolog in her latest Instagram post. She cited a quote from visual artist Kallen Mikel that said:

"F**k fitting in, be fiercely you."

Here's the post:

LeBron dropped a two-word reaction on that post, lauding his wife's "beauty," saying:

"ELEGANTLY BEAUTIFUL!!"

LeBron's comment on wife Savannah's post

LeBron James and Luka Doncic successfully debuted as co-stars as the Lakers won 132-113. James tallied 24 points in 29 minutes, while Doncic had 14 in 24. The duo looked comfortable next to each other despite concerns of their fit. The Lakers' offense seemed difficult to guard despite Doncic not playing at full intensity as he was returning for the first time since Christmas Day because of a calf injury.

LeBron James jokes about wanting to be like wife, Savannah James

LeBron James never fails to hype his wife, Savannah James. Whether it's her fashion statements or career achievements, the Lakers star always seems to give her a shout. The four-time MVP was at it again after Savannah creatively altered the look of her Hermes bag. James posted an Instagram story with a funny caption, saying:

"Big mama ain't playing around!! Sheesh! @mrs_savannahjrj I wanna be like you when I grow up."

LeBron's' IG story

LeBron's wife, Savannah James, is somewhat of a fashion icon herself. She's known for her dressing and style, which she proudly displays through her social media accounts.

