5 times Savannah James proved she’s the ultimate fashion icon

Savannah James, the wife of NBA megastar LeBron James, has made headlines recently. She did so not with her participation in the "Beats by Dre" commercial, featuring her husband and Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland, and also her desire to get involved with business now that her children have grown up.

Elaborating on not being a 'helicopter mom', Savannah elaborated:

"I don’t feel like I have to be a helicopter mom per se, and I’m able to go out and just act on my passions and to put my foot out into new things that interest me.

"So I think that it’s mostly that, just knowing that the groundwork has been laid and I feel good about the position that I’ve left them in. So I feel comfortable with seeing where my passions are able to take me," Savannah said in a recent interview with Essence.

Over the years, Savannah James has shown her fashion style, stealing the spotlight with her outfit. In this article, we take a look at five times Savannah James showed that she's a fashion icon.

When Savannah James proved she’s the ultimate fashion icon

Here are five such instances:

#5 July 2021 - Premiere of Space Jam 2

Space Jam premiere July 2021 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Savannah James appeared in the premiere of Space Jam 2 in July 2021, alongside her husband, who was the main star in the movie.

Savannah wore a strapless, green dress, stealing the show with her outfit.

#4 June 2022 - Premiere of P-Valley Season 2

P-Valley Season 2 - June 2022 (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In June 2022, Savannah appeared in in the premiere of P-Valley in Los Angeles and sizzled in an all-black outfit.

#3 March 2023 - Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Vanity Fair Oscar Party - March 2023 (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

In March, Savannah James attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she donned an all-white outfit, wearing a white gown.

#2 July 2023 - ESPYs awards

ESPYs Awards - July 2023 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During the summer, the James family attended the ESPYs award, where LeBron James got the Record-Breaking Performance award. There, James announced that he had no plans to retire yet and that he would continue for his 21st year in the NBA.

For her part, Savannah praised her husband for his performance in the league over two decades, stealing the spotlight with her dress, a combination of purple and pink.

#1 November 2023 - Baby2Baby gala

Baby2Baby gala - November 2023 (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Savannah James was among the celebrities who attended the fundraising Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles. She donned a total black outfit once again, wearing a black gown.

Fellow star Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors' megastar Stephen Curry, also attended the event.