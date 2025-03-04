LeBron James drops 4-word reaction to hitting major milestone as 40 YO Lakers star

LA Lakers star LeBron James was announced the Western Conference Player of the Month on Tuesday. In February, he did most of the heavy lifting, especially on offense, for the Lakers. The team had a few changes to its roster, trading away Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic.

After the deal, James's new running mate, Doncic, couldn't get onto the court with him immediately as he dealt with a left calf strain. Because of that, James had to step up and lead the team for most of the month.

The four-time champion played 11 games, averaging a double-double. James put up 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists on 44.3% shooting from deep. With his play, the three-time Olympic gold medalist led the Lakers to a 9-2 record in the second month of 2025.

After the news about him being named the Western Conference Player of the Month was made official, James took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction.

"The kid from AKRON 🤴🏾" James posted.

James is in his 22nd season in the league but has not shown signs of slowing down. The Lakers have a winning record under his leadership, including a six-game winning run that might extend to seven games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The 2008 scoring champion is averaging 28.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists during the team's current winning run. With a 38-21 record, the team has moved up to second in the West.

This season, the Lakers star is averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists on a 51.8% shooting clip. James has left a lasting impression among fans with his dominance, even though he's 40 years old.

LeBron James is to set another scoring record against the Pelicans

LeBron James and the Lakers look to add another win to their record against the Pelicans. In their game against New Orleans, however, James will capture everyone's attention with another scoring feat. The four-time Finals MVP has 49,999 points (both regular season and playoffs) and could score his 50,000th point on Tuesday.

James will be at the top of another scoring record, while Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sits at the second spot with 44,149 points. In the regular season, James has scored 41,837 points. In the postseason, however, the former top pick in 2003 has scored 8,162 points.

He's the leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs in the league.

