LeBron James’ ex-teammate shares wicked dream involving Gary Payton and 5x Emmy Award winner: “Robbed me”

After retiring from basketball, former LeBron James' teammate Channing Frye regularly appears on TV shows and podcasts to talk about the NBA. The 2016 NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers is currently the host of the 'RoadTrippin' podcast, along with five-time Emmy winner Allie Clifton and former NBAer Richard Jefferson.

Channing Frye took to social media on Thursday and revealed a dream he had, featuring Clifton and former NBA champion and Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

"Why did I have a dream that Gary Payton and @RealAClifton robbed me in my house. I asked 'why y’all robbing me? They said 'we rob everyone but nobody would believe your story!' Than ask they put watches n jewelry in a bag I asked Gary can he sign my Sonics poster. Lol", Channing Frye tweeted.

Payton, a nine-time All-Star and two-time Olympics gold medalist, retired as one of the best point guards of all-time and formed a dominant duo with fellow All-Star Shawn Kemp in the 13 years he spent in Seattle (1990-2003). Payton is considered one of the best defensive players of all-time in the NBA.

Channing Frye once talked about the biggest advantage of being teammates with LeBron James

LeBron James and Channing Frye spent two seasons together in Cleveland (2016-2018). They won the 2016 NBA title and played in three-straight Finals (2016-2018).

Frye joined the Cavs in February of 2016, and, according to Jefferson, his presence helped the team improve its locker room chemistry.

"We were a good group before Channing got here, but he came in and connected some important dots. He found a way to have LeBron and Kevin see each other in a different manner," Jefferson told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN back in 2017.

James was initially concerned about how good of a fit Channing Frye would be compared to Anderson Varejao. But Jefferson was confident about Frye's fit with the team.

"Man, you are gonna love him. He will bring us all closer. You'll see," Jefferson told James, via ESPN. And Frye was proved to be the perfect addition to that Cleveland team en route to the championship run.

Recently, Channing Frye talked about his time with LeBron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers and their chemistry, revealing what the biggest advantage of playing alongside the "King" is.

"You have to understand where he is, what he sees, and what we see. We’re just steps for him to do what he has to do, which is a huge responsibility. But, it’s also fun. It’s freeing. It’s, like, no matter what I do, it’s always his fault," Channing Frye said during an appearance on the A King’s Podcast last summer, via Basketball Network.

Channing Frye and LeBron James played together for the Cavs until the summer of 2018, when the four-time champion moved to the LA Lakers. Frye briefly moved to Los Angeles as well and reunited with James for the second part of the 2018-19 season.