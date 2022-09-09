“LeBron James is the first player that I’ve never seen another player that I could compare to” – Charles Barkley asserts LeBron is a better player than Jordan, says everything MJ did LeBron did it better

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are often mentioned in the same breath when discussing the title of the greatest player of all time. James will enter his 20th season very soon and will try to win his fifth championship ring.

Charles Barkley never played against LeBron, but he knows how incredible Jordan was. The two of them had many epic battles and even played against each other in the 1993 NBA Finals.

Barkley believes that the Los Angeles Lakers forward is just more athletic than Michael Jordan and that he does everything well.

"Michael did everything well, LeBron James is just bigger, stronger, faster, that's the only difference."

The former NBA player pointed out that LeBron is 6-foot-8, yet weighs more than 250 pounds. Despite his size and weight, James is still incredibly athletic, which gives him an edge over the six-time NBA champion.

Charles Barkley believes nobody else can be compared to LeBron James

Comparing NBA players from different eras is very difficult. The league has drastically changed in the past few decades, which is what makes it almost impossible to properly compare players.

However, the reason why so many fans and analysts compare LeBron to Michael Jordan is because of his greatness. If there is one player who can dethrone Jordan and become the greatest of all time, it's James.

Charles Barkley thought he would never compare anyone to MJ, but LeBron is simply different.

"I always look at guys from my era, like I thought I would never compare somebody to Michel Jordan, but this guy LeBron James... he does everything well."

Barkley pointed out how Jordan's teammate, Scottie Pippen, was a 6-foot-7 forward, but he weighed only around 220 pounds. The Lakers forward is much bigger, yet he's faster and more athletic at the same time.

What's even more impressive is the fact that James averaged 30.3 points per game, the second-best mark of his career, at the age of 37. He has shown no signs of slowing down and could have another fantastic season in his 20th year in the league.

LeBron James is capable of guarding every position on the floor. He's very unique and is a perfect player for small-ball lineups. Scoring may not be his biggest strength, yet he will soon become the greatest scorer in the history of the league, which is impressive.

LeBron is a unique player who will become NBA's all-time scoring leader (Image via Getty Images)

Charles Barkley believes that no other player can compare to LeBron.

"There's always been a player who you can compare somebody to. LeBron James is the first player that I've never seen another player that I could compare to," Barkley said.

"There's always been 6-8 guys who were super talented, who were terrific players, but they all weighed like 220-30 pounds."

The Hall of Famer is definitely right. LeBron James is one of a kind and it's no surprise that he's been able to dominate the league for more than a decade.

Considering that he recently signed a contract extension, we will most likely see at least two more years of him.

