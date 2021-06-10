LeBron James' 5 greatest NBA games while wearing #6

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, LeBron James will change his jersey number from 23 to 6 from the 2021-22 NBA season going forward. With this shocking move, James will return to the number he wore for the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014. He won the first two championships of his career wearing the number, back in 2012 and 2013, before returning to #23 from the 2014-15 campaign.

James has also worn number 6 for the USA Basketball National Team. He arguably reached the highest level of his basketball power with that number on his jersey. During his tenure in Miami, James won consecutive MVPs, consecutive NBA championships and Finals MVP awards between the 2011-12 and 2012-13 NBA seasons.

5 Extraordinary performances from #6 LeBron James as he switches back to his old number

With USA Basketball, the LA Lakers' forward won two gold medals in the Olympics with #6 on his back, in 2008 and 2012.

Though many expected James would return to #6 to allow Anthony Davis to wear the number he had since the start of his NBA career in 2012, AD is reportedly keeping his number 3 for next year.

LeBron James has not made an announcement yet, but the number change might come due to his role in the new 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' movie, where he'll have number 6 on his jersey.

Given that some of LeBron James' biggest performances came during his number 6 era, we will review five of his best games with that number.

#5 LeBron James vs Charlotte Hornets - 2013-14 NBA regular season

Back on March 3rd, 2014, LeBron James scored his career-high 61 points against the Charlotte Bobcats at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

James was arguably at the height of his physical powers at the time. This game will forever be remembered as the show of 'masked LeBron James'. He had to wear a mask after receiving a tough hit to the nose in the previous days.

James added 61 points and guided the Heat to a 124-107 win over the Michael Jordan-owned franchise. He also tied his career-high for three-pointers made in a single game.

LeBron James' previous career high in points had come on March 20th, 2005, when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 56 points against the Toronto Raptors.

#4 LeBron James vs Indiana Pacers - 2012 NBA Playoffs - Second round, Game 4

LeBron James during the 2012 NBA Playoffs.

In the 2012 NBA Playoffs, LeBron James' run to his first NBA title was filled with intense moments and high pressure. The 'Big Three' of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh came off a shocking loss in the 2011 NBA Finals.

The first major test came in the second round of the postseason against the Indiana Pacers on the road. After falling to a 2-1 deficit in the series, the Heat needed to tie the series at Indiana to regain momentum. LeBron James made sure the team stayed alive.

'The King' scored 40 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed 18 rebounds. He made 14 of his 27 shots, and also had two steals and two blocks.

The Heat eventually defeated the Pacers in six games en route to LeBron James' maiden championship.

#3 LeBron James vs San Antonio Spurs - 2013 NBA Finals, Game 6

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat during the 2013 NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat had an unbelievable 2012-13 regular season as the team prepared to go for back-to-back championships in the 2013 NBA Playoffs. However, the postseason threw some curveballs at LeBron James' squad. Paul George and the Indiana Pacers pushed them to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Following that, the San Antonio Spurs proved more than a worthy opponent in the 2013 NBA Finals.

San Antonio grabbed a 3-2 lead as the series moved back to Miami for Game 6 The experienced Spurs' team had a chance to end the series and take its fifth NBA championship.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Spurs were up by 10 points, and they even had a five-point lead with 28 seconds on the clock. James scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and also made a three-pointer to keep the Heat alive with 20 seconds left.

While Ray Allen saved the day with arguably the greatest clutch shot in NBA history, James deserves praise for his overall performance. James added 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while also recording three steals.

#2 LeBron James vs San Antonio Spurs - 2013 NBA Finals, Game 7

LeBron James #6 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat celebrate after winning the 2013 NBA Finals.

After the heroic victory in Game 6 for the Miami Heat, Game 7 was still a big contest between the two teams. The San Antonio Spurs suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in NBA Finals history in Game 6. But the team was still ready for the deciding game of the 2013 NBA Finals.

However, LeBron James had one of the hottest shooting nights of his career, and made five three-pointers as he accounted for 37 of the Heat's 95 points. James took advantage of San Antonio's strategic plan of allowing him to shoot. He sealed the series in Miami's favor with his 37-point double-double (he also grabbed 12 rebounds).

It was the team's second consecutive championship. James also won the second Finals MVP award of his career after averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists per game in the series.

#1 LeBron James vs Boston Celtics - 2012 ECF, Game 6

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat in 2012.

Though the biggest moments of 'Number 6 LeBron James' were his two title-winning performances in 2012 and 2013 for the Miami Heat. Arguably the greatest game of his NBA career came in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

At that point, LeBron James had not taken his first NBA ring, and the team's backs were against the wall. The veteran-laden Boston Celtics took a 3-2 lead in the series after winning three consecutive games and had the chance to close the series at home.

For Game 6 at Boston's TD Garden, LeBron James looked extremely focused and even intimidating on the court. His performance was equally impressive. He saved the Miami Heat's season and, arguably, started to build his big NBA legacy. He ended the game with 45 points, 15 rebounds and five assists after making 19 of his 26 shots.

The Heat eventually won Game 7 at home and defeated the OKC Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals, while LeBron James earned Finals MVP honors for the first time.

