LeBron James' former teammate lays bare reasons why his Miami stint reigns supreme

The legend of LeBron James continues to grow as his former teammates tell more stories about his feats of sheer determination. On Wednesday, two former Miami Heat players recalled how James responded to a frantic situation as their team stood on the brink of elimination.

On "The OGs" podcast, guest Jamal Crawford asked co-host Udonis Haslem about his favorite "version" of James. With the help of fellow host Mike Miller, Haslem flashed back to Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. The Boston Celtics led the Heat 3-2 at that point, and, to make matters worse, the Heat had to deal with a logistical problem shortly before the game began at TD Garden.

"That g****mn bus showed up an hour and a half before the game," Haslem narrated. "When we get on that bus, he ain't speakin' the whole time. He's like a f****ng robot. He has a routine that he goes through."

Crawford, who played against James many times in his career, mentioned how the bus' late arrival must have messed up the King's routine. Haslem, though, insisted that no complaints were heard from James throughout the trip to the game venue.

"We get to that f****ng arena, and we're f****ng scrambling, trying to get our socks on," Haslem said.

Miller went on to add: "Backs against the wall."

It was then that James reassured the Heat that everything would be fine in that do-or-die game:

"Bron looked at us, and he did like this," said Haslem, doing his best imitation of James'aface at that moment. "Don't worry about it, we'll be aight."

LBJ went on to score 45 points and grab 15 rebounds as the Heat forced a Game 7 against the Celtics. In the deciding game of the series, the Heat won 101-88 in front of the Miami faithful — en route to the first championship win in the careers of James and Miller, as well as the second ring for Haslem.

Udonis Haslem predicts how long LeBron James will keep playing in the NBA

While that exchange from "The OGs" podcast focused on James' past, Haslem recently made projections about the King's future on national TV.

In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" earlier this month, the player-turned-analyst Haslem cited James' work ethic as a driving force of his longevity:

"If practice starts at 10, Bron rode his 10-speed to practice at 7 a.m., he's gotten his shots up by 8 a.m. By 9 a.m., he's lifted weights, and he's just preparing for practice," recalled Haslem of his playing days with James in Miami. "This is who he is, and if he wanted to, he could play another four or five years."

With the way James continues to put up significant numbers for the LA Lakers this season, it's hard to argue against Haslem's projection.

