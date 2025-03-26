LeBron James left in splits as Jimmy Butler gets roasted by former teammate with Forrest Gump diss

LeBron James reacted to his former teammate Kevin Love's recent social media post. On Wednesday, the Miami Heat veteran posted a scene from the hit 90s movie "Forrest Gump" on Instagram. The post was in response to Jimmy Butler's return to Miami for the first time since being traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Butler's tumultuous exit from the Heat spanned months of back-and-forth and carried multiple suspensions. The whole ordeal left many wondering what their first meeting would look like following the messy divorce. That question was answered on Tuesday as the Heat had a dominating 112-86 home win over the Warriors.

Before the game, Butler avoided pleasantries with his former teammates except for Love, whom he embraced during warmups. Love, known for trolling through social media posts, decided to make light of the situation.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Love's use of the scene where Forrest Gump decides to take off running and not look back is meant to playfully mock Butler's actions. Though Butler's separation from the Heat is final, he and Love are clearly good friends.

The Instagram post caught the attention of one of Love's former teammates, LeBron James, who found it hilarious. He replied with eight laughing emojis.

LeBron James' reaction - Source: @kevinlove

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," James commented.

Ad

LeBron James announces the return of "Mind the Game" podcast

LeBron James is known for his cerebral court vision and is widely considered one of the brightest basketball minds of all time. The 21-time NBA All-Star decided to share his knowledge, and in March 2024, James launched the "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick as his co-host.

The two broke down high-level basketball concepts and discussed the optimization of game planning. The show was an instant hit, and fans lauded it for its informative nature. James and Redick did nine episodes throughout last season before taking a break for the offseason after the NBA finals concluded.

Ad

Shortly after, Redick was hired to be the coach of the LA Lakers and the podcast was presumed dead. On Wednesday, James made the shocking announcement that "Mind the Game" would be returning in a teaser uploaded to YouTube and X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We're baaaaack," the caption read.

A clip of a conversation between James and his new co-host, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash was posted. Nash most recently served as the coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020-22.

Many were shocked and elated by the news that the podcast would return. The snippet is presumably from the first episode of this new version, which is set to be released on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.