LeBron James links up with Lil Wayne and son before Suns game, as rapper spotted wearing $967 Balenciaga sneakers

Before the first regular season game of the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James was seen socializing with rapper Lil Wayne and his son. What caught the attention of fans was Lil Wayne's choice of footwear, which is a pair of Balenciaga sneakers worth almost $1,000.

According to the Buyma.us page, the Balenciaga sneaker retails at about $967.

A basketball aficionado, Lil Wayne had front-row seats to the matchup of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. This is the second regular season game for both teams after figuring in different opening-day games.

The Phoenix Suns won their opening day matchup against the Golden State Warriors despite missing Bradley Beal who was out with a short-term injury. On the other side, the Los Angeles Lakers got a baptism of fire to start the regular season as they lost to the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, on the road in Colorado.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant face each other in the regular season for the first time in 5 years

It has been five years since LeBron James and Kevin Durant battled each other on the NBA floor. Their last encounter was back in 2018 and since then, various factors contributed to both of them missing games and keeping them apart.

The history between James and Durant has been remarkable with LeBron leading in the regular season matchups over "KD". However, Durant has the edge in postseason games.

Durant was away for a long time when he was with the Brooklyn Nets while James won his fourth NBA championship back in 2020.

Jumping to the present time, Kevin Durant is with the Phoenix Suns and testing out his new big three tandem with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Meanwhile, LeBron James is still hunting his fifth NBA championship in his 21st season.

As both players are on the tail end of their NBA careers, fans hope to get more matchups this season and maybe in the playoffs. The Suns and Lakers after this game will face each other again on November 11. Their final two matchup this season will be on January 12 and February 25 as the Lakers this time visit the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.